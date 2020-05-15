VANCOUVER -- Students in B.C. will be given the option to return to their classrooms part time starting June 1, the province's premier announced Friday.

John Horgan was joined by Education Minister Rob Fleming, Minister of State for Childcare Katrina Chen and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry for the announcement.

But returning to class will be voluntary, officials said, and new protocols will be in place to promote physical distancing.

"These steps will pave the way for a full restart in September," Horgan said.

Fleming said school leaders will contact families about their plan to return to classrooms. If they haven't heard from their schools by May 22, parents should contact their school's principal.

Fleming also said there are new public health guidelines in place for schools to operate safely.

"All boards of education … will be required to implement these measures," he said.

Most students will attend school part-time, Fleming said. Students in kindergarten to Grade 5 will be at school two or three days a week.

"This means that elementary schools will be at 50 per cent or less of their normal capacity on school days," he said.

Meanwhile students in Grade 6 or higher will likely only be in school one day each week. Only 20 per cent of students will be in a school at a given time.

Lunch breaks and recesses will also be staggered.

Students of essential workers will be able to go to school full time, however.

In a memo issued to North Vancouver School District staff and obtained by CTV News Vancouver, staff were told they would be welcomed back "on a voluntary basis" to work in their schools over the next week.

The memo said staff and students would be screened daily for symptoms of COVID-19, high-touch surfaces would be cleaned frequently and smaller class sizes would be encouraged.

Previously, the superintendent of Vancouver schools, Suzanne Hoffman, said her district was looking at options like staggered start times for lunch breaks and recesses, new protocols around arrivals and departures, and making sure there are adequate hand-washing and hand-sanitizing facilities.

Watch an American Sign Language translation of the news conference on the provincial government's YouTube page.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.