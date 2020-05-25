VANCOUVER -- BC Ferries says it will be providing four round-trip sailings per day when service resumes on the Nanaimo-Horseshoe Bay route next week.

The company said Monday that it is "actively working on plans" to relaunch the route on June 3 while following federal and provincial guidelines aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.

"In order to support coastal B.C. and respond to the need of British Columbians, we are gradually and safely restoring our service," Mark Collins, BC Ferries president and CEO, said in a statement. "Demand has increased such that resuming service on the Departure Bay–Horseshoe Bay route better serves the needs of customers."

Beginning on Wednesday of next week, ferries will be departing from Horseshoe Bay at 8:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2:50 p.m. and 6:50 p.m. Ferries will be leaving Nanaimo at 10:30 a.m., 12:50 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4:50 p.m.

Any existing reservations on the route for sailings between June 3 and July 1 are being cancelled because the sailing times have changed, BC Ferries said.

Staff will be contacting any affected passengers and giving them a refund of their reservation fee.

BC Ferries said sailings will remain at 50 per cent capacity to allow for physical distancing, and that customers will still be allowed to remain in their cars for the entirety of the voyage regardless of which vehicle deck they're on.