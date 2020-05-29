VANCOUVER -- ICBC will resume knowledge tests by appointment starting Monday as coronavirus-related restrictions continue to slowly loosen across the province.

The insurer began suspending evaluations – starting with road tests – in March. While some individuals were able to take knowledge tests at the beginning of this month, that was limited to drivers whose Class 5 to Class 8 licences expired during the pandemic.

But now anyone, including first-time learner applicants, can make an appointment to take the knowledge test starting on June 1.

"Due to anticipated demand, ICBC is encouraging customers to come prepared by studying the learning guides and taking the practice knowledge test several times to give them a greater chance of qualifying on the first attempt," a statement from ICBC says.

To book an appointment, customers can call ICBC's licensing centre and leave a voicemail requesting a knowledge test. They'll receive a callback from an ICBC representative with available appointment times. All appointments will be 45 minutes long.

For drivers looking to take a road test, the wait will be a little longer. ICBC says it's still speaking with staff and WorkSafeBC to find a way to safely resume road testing and doesn't yet have a timeline.