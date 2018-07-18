

The Canadian Press





Starting at noon Wednesday, all open burning including campfires will be banned within the Coastal Fire Centre's jurisdiction, except for Haida Gwaii and a narrow strip along the west coast of Vancouver Island known as the fog zone.

The ban covers the Lower Mainland, the Gulf Islands, all the land west of the Coast Mountain Range from the U.S.-Canada border at Manning Park, and all of Vancouver Island other than the fog zone.

The B.C. Wildfire Service says the ban will help prevent human-caused wildfires and protect public safety, and it will remain in effect until mid-October or until the public is otherwise notified.

It says it's bringing in the ban because of high temperatures and no rain in the immediate forecast, and adds that since April 1, nearly 70 per cent of wildfires in the Coastal Fire Centre have been caused by people.