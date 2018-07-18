

The Canadian Press





A lightning storm swept across the southern Interior overnight, sparking dozens of small wildfires.

The B.C. Wildfire Service website shows the fires were sparked along the length of the Okanagan Valley and all the way north to the Williams Lake and Prince George areas.

A tweet from the wildfire service says at least 38 new fires were reported last night and more could be identified this morning as crews get a better look.

The lightning also hit an apartment building in West Kelowna at around 8 p.m., frightening residents and damaging the roof, but not causing any injuries.