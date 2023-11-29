Campbell River RCMP seek suspect after assault, shooting

VANCOUVER
    Mounties in Campbell River, B.C., are appealing to the public to help identify a suspect after a shooting and assault in a wooded area last week.

    The Campbell River RCMP were dispatched to an area off York Road that is popular with off-road vehicle enthusiasts, following a 911 call at 1 p.m. on Nov. 23.

    In a statement Wednesday, police said the victim was confronted by a man on a side-by-side vehicle while he was collecting firewood in the area.

    The suspect pulled out a gun and fired it near the victim before assaulting him, police said.

    The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 50 to 60 years old. He is under six feet tall, has a husky build and was driving a blue "sport-style side-by-side" vehicle, police said.

    Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221.

