Campbell River RCMP cleared of wrongdoing in woman's death

British Columbia's police watchdog has cleared the Campbell River RCMP of any wrongdoing after a woman died in a single-vehicle crash this past summer.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. was called to investigate the circumstances of the crash in the early hours of July 31.

Mounties told the IIO they received a call about a grey Subaru Outback being "driven erratically" northbound on the Island Highway near Perkins Road around 5:30 that morning.

Less than 30 minutes later, the Campbell River RCMP detachment received a report that the same vehicle had left the road into a forested area just north of the 6400 block of the Island Highway.

Police arrived and found the vehicle down an embankment, the IIO said in a media release Friday.

The female driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police oversight agency says its investigators reviewed the available evidence, including witness statements, vehicle data and information from police, and determined there are no reasonable grounds to believe that any officer committed an offence.

"Based on the available evidence, police actions could not have prevented this tragic death," the IIO statement said.

The IIO is an independent police oversight agency that investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death in B.C., whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.