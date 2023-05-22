Calls for change after West Vancouver man drowns trying to save dog from creek
Two days after the bodies of a West Vancouver man and a yellow Labrador were pulled from Cypress creek, the city’s mayor is remembering the drowning victim as an extraordinary person.
Keen Lau and his wife Lisa were walking their neighbour’s dog Loki along the banks of Cypress Creek on Friday evening when the Labrador was caught up in the fast-moving current.
“He jumped in to save the dog, then he yelled for Lisa to call 911. But it was too late,” said mayor Mark Sager. Lau and Loki’s bodies were found downstream the following morning.
“Just devastated. Gutted,” said Sager, who got to know Lau when the 45-year-old ran for city council last year.
“We became friends. We have the same passions, we love to ski and cycle and be outdoors,” said Sager. “He had a really intense love of our community, he felt very blessed to be living in West Vancouver and he was just a genuinely kind person that wanted to make a difference.”
Lau’s perspective on life was shaped by a near-fatal road cycling accident near Horseshoe Bay 11 years ago.
“This guy was a real fighter and he recovered fully and got back, then he inspired others, other people who had very life-altering situations,” said Sager. “I mean, Keen was an extraordinary human being,” he said. “Left us way too early, in such tragic circumstances.”
Skye Barbic, who lives near Cypress Creek Park, didn’t know Lau, but could immediately relate to the tragedy. Her own dog drowned after being swept away in the same waters two years ago.
“Extreme sadness for the family and a lot of pain,” said Barbic, who is pushing for changes to the area to prevent more deaths.
First and foremost, she wants dogs to be required to be on leash near the creek.
“Number two — that fencing is just not adequate enough. Not just for dogs, but young children that are in the water all the time. And number three, we need some clear signage like Lynn Canyon has that clearly says people have died here, it is really dangerous,” said Barbic, who added the changes need to be made right now.
“This is not something that needs to go to committee, it has to happen this week. We need to make this area safe,” she said.
Mayor Sager said he hasn’t stopped thinking about what could be done to prevent further tragedies around Cypress creek.
“I had dreams about it last night, thinking what if there was a safety rope. I have no idea, somebody with far more experience in these things than I would know. If there is anything that can be done, I want to do it” Sager said.
He’s also thinking about Lau’s wife Lisa, who is a local school trustee. “She’s just lovely and my heart just goes out to her. They were looking forward to starting a family together. My heart just sinks for her and for Keen’s mother and brother,” he said.
“It’s just unthinkable, unthinkable pain,” Sager added. “It’s a huge loss.”
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Why does Canada have a disproportionately high number of Chinese diplomats?
As former governor general David Johnston prepares to release his report on foreign interference Tuesday, new data provided by Global Affairs Canada sheds light on the breadth of China's diplomatic presence.
18-month sentence for Toronto subway attacker sheds light on his troubled past
The 23-year-old who slashed a complete stranger in the neck at St. George Station in Toronto last year has been sentenced to 18 months in prison, in a decision that sheds light on the young man’s troubled history.
After 8 years, Trudeau’s approval rate falls short of Chretien but beats out his father and Harper
Canadians are split in their opinions on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, according to a new national poll, with two in five Canadians saying they approve of the prime minister, while slightly more than half answered that they disapprove.
Canada's Jamal Murray and Nuggets head to NBA Finals after sweeping LeBron's Lakers
Canada's Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets advanced to the NBA Finals for the first time in team history Monday night, sweeping the Western Conference finals with a 113-111 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.
'This could be a turning point': Rain brings hope for firefighting efforts in Alberta
Fewer fires were burning in Alberta Monday, thanks to rain and cooler weather across the province.
Mixed uses and office conversions: A possible future for urban cores?
Workers have yet to return to big city offices in their pre-pandemic numbers, prompting questions about how to revitalize downtown cores as nine-to-fivers spend more of their days at home and companies forge new structures around hybrid work.
As inquiry decision looms, here's how Canada's foreign interference saga has evolved
Special rapporteur David Johnston is expected to release his decision Tuesday on whether the federal Liberals should call a public inquiry on foreign interference.
Mississauga mayor Bonnie Crombie preparing for Ontario Liberal Party leadership run
Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie is planning to run for leader of the Ontario Liberal Party.
Recycling programs could be restructured to pay for themselves, U.S. study finds
Recycling can do more for the environment than previously known, according to a new U.S. study which compared carbon mitigation strategies, such as a transition to electric vehicles and the use of clean energy, to more traditional environmental-protection approaches.
Vancouver Island
-
Volunteer with disability strives to empower others to live positively
A B.C. man who lost use of left hand due to a childhood brain tumour helps others with disabilities and inspires his community to have a positive outlook on life.
-
Fire engulfs Comox gas station after car hits fuel pump
Several people were forced flee their homes after a Comox gas station burst into flames Saturday evening.
-
Nanaimo family stranded in Rome after flight cancelled due to near pilot strike at WestJet
A smooth weekend hasn’t been the case for some Island travellers. Many have come to expect busy ferry terminals and roadways, but one Nanaimo family has been caught up in a near strike at WestJet.
Calgary
-
Stamps weather the storm and Elks for 29-24 pre-season win
Smoke, rain, thunder and lightning wreaked havoc on the CFL’s pre-season opener at McMahon Stadium on Monday.
-
Slipping and sliding out of ski season as Slush Cup takes over Sunshine Village
May long weekend not only signals the start of the gardening and camping season -- it's also the end of the ski season.
-
Scheduled showdown between Stamps, Elks to go forward despite smoke
With a concerning amount of smoke still hanging in the air Monday, some football fans questioned whether a pre-season contest between the Calgary Stampeders and Edmonton Elks would still be a go.
Edmonton
-
'This could be a turning point': Rain brings hope for firefighting efforts in Alberta
Fewer fires were burning in Alberta Monday, thanks to rain and cooler weather across the province.
-
Two high-profile conservatives post video in support of Alberta NDP
Multiple Progressive Conservatives are making it known that they will not be voting for the United Conservative Party.
-
RCMP helps save strays from evacuated community in northern Alberta
Chateh RCMP Const. Kelly Barrie has always wanted to work with dogs, so she was happy to help when some pups needed rescuing from a northern Alberta wildfire.
Toronto
-
Toronto agency sues bar for $84K, years after it closed during COVID-19 pandemic
A City of Toronto agency is suing the owners of a Toronto bar for $84,000 in back rent, years after the bar was forced to shut down during the pandemic.
-
Mississauga mayor Bonnie Crombie preparing for Ontario Liberal Party leadership run
Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie is planning to run for leader of the Ontario Liberal Party.
-
One male, one female shot in Mississauga: Peel police
A male and a female have been shot in Mississauga, according to Peel Regional Police.
Montreal
-
'Absolutely absurd': Highway 20 closure leads to missed flights, hours stuck in traffic for Montreal commuters
The shutdown of a section of the highway led to major traffic heading west this holiday weekend, with some even missing their flights at the Montreal-Trudeau airport.
-
Sharron Prior murder: Police to give 'major' update on 1975 cold case after suspect's body exhumed
Longueuil police will give a 'major' update Tuesday on the unsolved murder of Sharron Prior, a teenage girl killed in Montreal in 1975. The development in the cold case follows the exhumation of a suspect's body earlier this month in West Virginia.
-
Quebec Indigenous group says CAQ MNA who dismissed alleged police abuse must resign
The Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador is calling for a member of Quebec's governing Coalition Avenir Quebec party to resign after he suggested numerous Indigenous women lied about being sexually assaulted by police officers.
Winnipeg
-
-
Gymkyds picnic fundraiser fills in for cancelled Teddy Bears' Picnic
The Teddy Bears' Picnic may be cancelled this year, but that hasn't stopped a generous gymnastics club from bringing people together to heal some hurt stuffed animals and raise money for a good cause.
-
'Such good weather': Tinkertown opens for the summer
The town where the train goes around is open again for another summer of carnival food, midway games, and rides for young and old.
Saskatoon
-
Riders coaching staff expecting breakout season from former U of S Huskie
Former University of Saskatchewan Huskies defensive back Nelson Lokombo is coming into his third CFL season with some added expectations.
-
Video farewell for Prince Albert police chief taken down following 'ongoing and persistent harassment'
A video posted to Twitter thanking former Prince Albert Police Chief Jonathan Bergen for his service was taken down Monday, following “persistent harassment.”
-
Fred Sasakamoose "Chief Thunderstick" National Hockey Championship draws Indigenous talent from across Canada
Forty hockey teams from every corner of the country are in Saskatoon. Once again competing in the Fred Sasakamoose "Chief Thunderstick" National Hockey Championship.
Regina
-
2023 Cathedral Village Arts Festival kicks off in Regina
The 32nd annual Cathedral Villages Arts Festival opened with a splash Monday morning with its kick-off parade, officially starting a week of community activities and live performances.
-
Riders coaching staff expecting breakout season from former U of S Huskie
Former University of Saskatchewan Huskies defensive back Nelson Lokombo is coming into his third CFL season with some added expectations.
-
'No investigation and no justice': Family and friends of Haven Dubois demand answers 8 years following death
Eight years after the death of Regina teen Haven Dubois, his mother along with family, friends and advocates are still demanding answers.
Atlantic
-
Halifax school support staff march across Macdonald Bridge as strike nears third week
Hundreds of striking school support staff and supporters marched across the Macdonald Bridge in Halifax on Monday. The goal is to draw attention to their contract dispute with the province.
-
Nova Scotia woman, 74, dies in motor vehicle collision: RCMP
A 74-year-old woman from Larry’s River, N.S., has died following a motor vehicle collision in Meaghers Hill on Sunday.
-
Tulip Festival blooms successful weekend at Trueman Blueberry Farms in Aulac, N.B.
The second annual Tulip Festival at Trueman Blueberry Farms in Aulac, N.B., was a blooming success, bringing in the biggest attendance day of history for the farm.
London
-
Child cancer survivor has 'best day ever' at Blue Jays game thanks to London, Ont. realtor
With a tight grip on his souvenir baseball, you can’t wipe the smile off the face of 10-year old Joel Moscato.
-
Chatham-Kent police investigate triple fatal collision in Wallaceburg
Chatham-Kent police are investigating a fatal collision between a car and a semi-tanker truck that claimed three lives and injured three others.
-
Canadian Coast Guard Inshore rescue stations open in Ontario
Canadian Coast Guard Inshore Rescue Boat (IRB) stations have opened across the province to offer additional search and rescue services during the busy summer season.
Northern Ontario
-
Busy summer construction season set for Sudbury
A number of construction projects are moving ahead this summer in Greater Sudbury.
-
Police investigating double homicide in Pembroke, Ont.
Two people are dead and a third person has life-threatening injuries after an overnight incident in Pembroke, Ont., northwest of Ottawa.
-
More Canadians relying on charities for basic needs
A staggering number of Canadians are expecting to need charitable services over the coming months to meet basic needs.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo region residents out and about enjoying good Victoria Day weather
Many residents of Waterloo region were out on the holiday Monday enjoying a number of activities and good weather.
-
Woman injured, two people charged after stabbing in Cambridge
Waterloo regional police have taken a suspect into custody following a stabbing in downtown Cambridge.
-
Police lay 23 charges on Cambridge's McQueen Shaver Boulevard in three hours
Another traffic blitz has resulted in 23 charges in three hours for drivers along a now notorious stretch of road that runs along the border of Cambridge and North Dumfries.