VANCOUVER -- Police in Maple Ridge are investigating after receiving a report of what may have been a body floating in the Fraser River Saturday evening.

The call came in just after 5 p.m., according to a news release from Ridge Meadows RCMP. The caller reported a suspicious object, possibly a body, floating downstream in the river near the intersection of River Road and 223 Street, police said.

BC RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey said in the release that police coordinated a search of the "fast-flowing" river, with the help of firefighters, paramedics, a helicopter and two police boats.

“Despite the extensive search efforts, emergency crews were unable to locate (the object that was) the source of the sighting," O'Donaghey said. "Investigators have been unable to conclusively determine it was, in fact, a body.”

The investigation is ongoing, and police are asking anyone who may have seen the suspicious object in the river and has not yet spoken to police to call Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251.