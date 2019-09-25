

Krissy Vann, CTV Morning Live





The team at California Closets has joined the CTV Morning Live Community Host crew on a few occasions. During those times the California Closets team has unveiled some stunning closet transformations. We recently spent the morning in the home of Nira Arora of 94.5 Virgin Radio. Arora is a Mom to three children and naturally when it comes to their play area things have a tendancy to get messy. California Closets doesn't just specialize in space solutions for closets. Their broad portfolio includes storage solutions for bedrooms, work spaces, living areas and even garages. Therefore, Arora was in good hands when it came to designing a space to serve the needs of her kids without Mom and Dad tripping on toys on the daily.

The process started with an in-home consultation with an expert design consultant. During this meeting the space was measured and an inventory of belongings was taken. The main goal of this meeting was to truly identify the needs and wants when it came to how the space would be used. Aesthetic preferences were identified and Arora has the chance to select her favourites product lines and finishes to truly put her stamp on the custom design.

Once all the information was gathered the design consultant created a CAD design of the space so that it could be viewed in 3D. Once everything was approved the space was installed by the California Closets professional installation team.

Nira Arora was thrilled when the final product was unveiled. The space now improves the livability of the home and the increased organization has had stress releiving benefits. The childrens toys are easy to find and most importantly easy to be put away with lots of hidden storage available.

If you're looking to customize a space within your own home you can reach out to the California Closets team.