Bystander who drove B.C. shooting victim to hospital stuck with massive car cleaning bill
Bystander who drove B.C. shooting victim to hospital stuck with massive car cleaning bill
Disclaimer: This story contains graphic content
SURREY, B.C. – A Good Samaritan from Surrey, B.C., is facing a massive cleaning bill after a shooting victim forced himself inside her car and demanded to be taken to hospital.
The woman said she’s traumatized by what happened, and now feels abandoned by the system that’s supposed to help her recover.
Given the sensitivity of the subject matter and concerns for her safety, CTV News has agreed to identify her by the pseudonym “Jane.”
A FIGHT OR FLIGHT SITUATION
The ordeal began on 128A Street and 100th Avenue in Surrey Thursday night.
Jane was driving her son home from an appointment when she came across a badly injured man in distress.
Panicked, she told her son to get out of the car, run the short distance home to safety with their family, and call 911.
“I don't have automatic locks on my car, so I couldn't lock the doors,” she said.
That’s when she says the man got inside her car without permission and demanded she drive him to the hospital.
“I really didn't have time to think. I thought I was gonna die,” she said. “I was scared that he was going to shoot me. Did he have a gun? I don't know, right?” She told CTV News in an interview the following morning.
She said the man was bleeding profusely and appeared to be missing his hand.
“I didn't know at the time, is he a bad guy? Is he a good guy?” she said.
Jane got the man to the emergency room at Surrey Memorial Hospital and he collapsed.
She never even got his name, but police later confirmed he was a 38-year-old man that was known to them.
THE BLOODY AFTERMATH
Jane was driven home from the hospital by police.
She said her car was initially seized as evidence, but was later returned to her driveway.
However, she was shocked at the condition it was returned in.
The interior was still soaked in blood.
Large pools covered the passenger seat, and there were handprint smears on the door and steering wheel.
Jane said she’s traumatized, and that she’s triggered every time she sees her car.
“It's like a recording going over and over and over in my head,” she told CTV News
She’s unable to drive it in its current condition, and her family is now paying the price.
“I've not been able to take my son to his appointments for his autism therapies,” said Jane, adding that he needs them badly after seeing the man’s wounds and all the blood.
“He's drawing pictures of what the man’s arm looked like and stuff like that.”
The family doesn’t have many other options for getting him to appointments.
“He has such sensory issues, he cannot go on the bus, it freaks him out. Any loud sounds, anything like that, he just loses it,” explained Jane.
WHO FOOTS THE BILL?
Jane said investigators who took her statement told her to get in touch with ICBC about getting her car cleaned.
“ICBC, they say they don't cover it,” she said.
The insurer later clarified to CTV News that’s because she does not have comprehensive coverage with ICBC.
“Generally, in a situation like this, optional comprehensive auto insurance would cover the cost of repairing the vehicle for those customers who have purchased it from either ICBC or a private insurer,” the Crown corporation wrote in an email statement.
ICBC said it advised Jane to contact Victim Services for support.
“To be clear, ICBC is not denying a claim from (Jane) but unfortunately there is no claim to consider based on her insurance coverage with us,” the statement added.
Janes said RCMP’s Victim Services has checked in on her several times, but will not be facilitating or paying for the cost of cleaning her vehicle, despite it being used as evidence.
She was instead referred to the province’s Crime Victim Assistance Program.
“The role of our Surrey RCMP Victim Services caseworkers is to provide victims/witnesses of crime referrals to support resources, which includes but is not limited to providing Crime Victim Assistance applications,” said Cpl. Vanessa Munn in an email to CTV News.
However, Munn said caseworkers cannot submit a claim on behalf of an individual.
“I feel that maybe they should make the phone calls instead of me, knowing all my information,” said Jane.
She said trying to determine her next steps has been daunting as she tries to come to terms with what happened to her.
“I'm so screwed up in my head that I can't even speak properly, you know? So I don't know, it's very hard. It's traumatizing,” she said.
HOPE AND WAIT
The CVAP program provides financial benefits to help offset financial losses and assist in recovery.
That includes counselling, transportation and related expenses, and crime scene cleaning.
However, Jane will have to pay for the services up front and then wait to be reimbursed, and there’s no guarantee her application will be approved.
“Where a claim has been accepted for benefits, the Crime Victim Assistance Program is able to pay for services upon receipt of the invoice directly from the service provider,” said the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General in an email to CTV News.
Because Jane is a single mom on disability, she can’t afford to pay the bill up front.
“I feel like I'm victimized, totally. I'm victimized and I'm stuck with this crap and how do I move on?”
Her loved ones are also frustrated with the process.
“No one's willing to take responsibility for the situation, and meanwhile, it's not her fault that this happened,” said her friend Brandon Ward.
Ward said putting a victim through this kind of process, sends the wrong message to Good Samaritans.
“Looking back on it and seeing what she's gone through, why would anybody want to stop and help somebody knowing that this can happen?” questioned Ward.
“In a way I feel yeah, I'm being punished for it,” said Jane.
The family is now fundraising hoping to cover the cleaning, but says they never imagined trying to do the right thing would come at such great a cost.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
UPDATED | Jury concludes Bill Cosby sexually abused teenager in 1975
Jurors at a civil trial found Tuesday that Bill Cosby sexually abused a 16-year-old girl at the Playboy Mansion in 1975. The Los Angeles County jury delivered the verdict in favour of Judy Huth, who is now 64, and awarded her US$500,000.
2 Canadians killed in Mexico originally from Quebec
CTV News has confirmed the identities of two people found dead from knife wounds at a resort in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, on Tuesday.
Is it time for a 'gas tax holiday' in Canada?
As fuel prices reach record highs and drive inflation, there have been growing calls for governments to temporarily suspend or reduce gas taxes. CTVNews.ca spoke with experts on whether a gas tax holiday makes sense in Canada.
Airlines must be accountable for flight problems: transport minister
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says airlines must take ownership of the travel turbulence playing out at airports across the country.
These are the most expensive Canadian cities to rent a home
A new report outlines the most expensive places in Canada to rent in June, including cities like Toronto and Vancouver averaging over $1,800 a month for a one-bedroom apartment.
OECD projects the global economy will weaken sharply - where does Canada stand?
A recent report by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development shows a grim projection of the global economy, torn by the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s war against Ukraine.
Mandatory quarantine still a hurdle for unvaccinated Canadians hoping to go abroad
Although experts expect relaxing Canada's travel rules will be a boon for the domestic tourism sector, they note the continued requirements for unvaccinated Canadians crossing the border could limit their ability to roam abroad as they still have to quarantine for 14 days upon return.
Fight the bite: How to defend against mosquitoes this summer
CTVNews.ca speaks with an expert about how best to limit your exposure to mosquitoes, what factors attract them to you, and how to mitigate them.
Police watchdog clears Vancouver officers who fired non-lethal rounds at 'Freedom Convoy' protesters
Ontario’s police watchdog has cleared two Vancouver police officers who fired non-lethal rounds at two protesters in Ottawa during the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests.
Vancouver Island
-
CRD planning to spend $2B to protect regional water supply
The Capital Regional District (CRD) is looking to spend just over $2-billion, spread out over 30 years, to protect the region's water supply.
-
Cougar encounter caught on video in downtown Comox, B.C.
Her video only lasts a few moments but a Vancouver Island woman has captured footage of a cougar in downtown Comox, B.C.
-
Man arrested after woman found dead in Nanaimo, B.C.
Nanaimo RCMP say a man has been arrested after a homicide on Monday evening.
Calgary
-
Indigenous Peoples Day marks progress while honouring history
Charlotte YellowHorn-McLeod said she can remember the days after then-Prime Minister Stephen Harper apologized for the government's role in the residential school system.
-
Kenney shuffles cabinet after 3 ministers quit to run for UCP leadership
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney made some changes to his cabinet on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Canadians to pay more for milk, dairy products as prices increase again
The price of milk in Canada is on the rise again with the second increase in a year set to take place in September.
Edmonton
-
AHS moving Addiction Recovery Centre out of downtown Edmonton
A downtown Edmonton facility that offers 24-hour detox services to people with alcohol and drug addictions is being moved to the outskirts of the city.
-
Kenney shuffles cabinet after 3 ministers quit to run for UCP leadership
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney made some changes to his cabinet on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Rural Alberta homeowner accused of shooting at man trying to steal gas: RCMP
Two men are facing charges after an attempted gas theft preceded a shooting in rural Alberta, RCMP announced Tuesday.
Toronto
-
Businesses evacuated due to 'active explosion' at equipment facility in Toronto
A number of Etobicoke businesses were evacuated after a fire ignited outside an equipment rental businesses on Tuesday afternoon, engulfing dozens of propane tanks.
-
Ontario student warns about losing debit card after RBC refuses to refund $14,000
An Ontario student is warning people of the risk that comes with failing to report a lost debit card after $14,000 of fraudulent activity landed on her account and RBC refused to pay it.
-
Two hospitals say they will not remove Muzzo family name
Two hospitals that have received donations from the family of Marco Muzzo, the drunk driver who killed three children and their grandfather in a 2015 crash, say they will not remove his family’s name from their institutions.
Montreal
-
Executives at Montreal-based Pornhub resign, a year and a half into criticism storm
The two men who have headed Montreal-based porn empire Pornhub for more than a decade, including one who co-founded it, stepped down Tuesday.
-
Teenage girl found dead on the shore near Montreal's Mercier Bridge
The Montreal coroner's office is investigating the cause of death after a teenage girl was found dead on the shore near the Mercier Bridge.
-
Frustration at the Montreal passport office as large crowd draws police presence
Montreal police were called to the downtown passport office Tuesday morning after a large crowd gathered waiting for appointments, with tensions running high.
Winnipeg
-
'Disturbed and disappointed': WRHA, Winnipeg police investigating abuse allegations at personal care home
The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA) and police are investigating abuse allegations against two healthcare aides at a personal care home who remained at work nearly four months after a whistleblower came forward.
-
Grand Chief's band plays for inmates inside Manitoba's Stony Mountain Institution
A celebration of National Indigenous Peoples Day brought together inmates last week at Stony Mountain Institution.
-
Crash on Manitoba highway leaves 70-year-old woman dead
A 70-year-old woman died on Monday following a two-car crash on a Manitoba highway.
Saskatoon
-
Scammer called cabs for Saskatoon man with dementia so he could withdraw and mail thousands
Two siblings in Saskatoon allege their father was taken advantage of and caught in a fraud scam earlier this month.
-
Saskatoon church couldn't repel 'flood of biblical proportions'
After a wild weather ride in Saskatoon Monday, the aftermath is now being assessed.
-
After Saskatoon downpour, here are 3 steps to protect your basement from flooding
Saskatoon saw up to 75 millimetres of rain in southeast neighbourhoods on Monday afternoon, flooding streets and basements — which can lead to devastating damage and expensive repairs.
Regina
-
Child, 7, critically injured after truck collides with parked cars, fences: police
A seven-year-old child was critically injured following a series of collisions in north-west Regina on Tuesday morning, according to the Regina Police Service (RPS).
-
SHA advises families to save specialized formula for babies with allergies
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is advising parents of an ongoing temporary shortage on infant formula for babies with allergies or medical conditions.
-
Missing teen found dead near shore of Sask. lake: RCMP
A teenage boy who was reported missing near Buffalo Pound Provincial Park in Saskatchewan was found dead early Tuesday morning.
Atlantic
-
Angry husband of murdered woman questions testimony during N.S. mass shooting hearing
The Mountie responsible for sharing information with families in the Nova Scotia mass shooting faced angry accusations from the husband of a victim Tuesday, forcing a brief adjournment of the public inquiry into the killings.
-
RCMP statements were riddled with mistakes and omissions after N.S. mass shooting
In the days following the mass shooting that left 22 people dead in Nova Scotia, the RCMP's statements to the public were riddled with mistakes, confusion and omissions, a newly released report reveals.
-
Choosing forgiveness: Mother of Nova Scotia murder victim hopes killer finds peace
Dale Adams and other family members were in court for the sentencing of 43-year-old Caz Henry Cox, who was convicted by a jury earlier this month in the shooting death of 19-year-old Triston Reece.
London
-
Motorcyclist dies after head on collision in Bayham, Ont.
A motorcyclist died at the scene of a head on collision in Elgin County shortly before 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday.
-
'Hoping this gives women the bravery to call': London woman one of 10 complainants against former St. Thomas music teacher
A London, Ont. woman is coming forward as one of nearly a dozen alleged victims of a former music teacher who's facing multiple criminal charges of child pornography, voyeurism and human trafficking, according to police.
-
London man wins $11-million lottery jackpot
A London, Ont. man says he has big plans after winning just over $11-million in the May 14 Lotto 6/49 draw.
Northern Ontario
-
Public helping police catch drugged drivers, Sudbury conference told
A three-day conference for the Canadian Association of Road Safety Professionals wrapped up in Sudbury on Tuesday.
-
Timmins man describes shock of driving into a sinkhole
Mike Fortin of Timmins has had a rough couple of days, culminating Monday when he drove into a newly created sinkhole just metres from his home.
-
Sault celebrates National Indigenous Peoples Day
People of all ages and cultural backgrounds gathered near the St. Marys River on Tuesday as Batchewana First Nation commemorated National Indigenous Peoples Day with a powwow
Kitchener
-
'It’s something money can’t buy': Kitchener man paying for student field trips
A Kitchener man, who only wants to go by the name "St. Jerome’s Boy," has been financially supporting school trips in the Region of Waterloo. Trips he's been paying out of his own pocket.
-
Man convicted in teen's 2001 death sent back to prison
Christopher Watts, the man convicted of manslaughter and sexual assault after a teen died in Puslinch in July 2001, was ordered back to prison earlier this month after breaching the conditions of his release yet again.
-
Hot weather a concern at Kitchener encampment
Tuesday was a hot one in the Region of Waterloo, feeling close to 40 Celsius with the humidex. Those steamy temperatures can be potentially dangerous for those living in tents at a Kitchener encampment.