Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced a byelection in May to fill a vacant seat left by a former New Democrat.

The Prime Minister's Office has set May 6th as the date for the Nanaimo-Ladysmith byelection.

The seat was vacated when Sheila Malcolmsom resigned in January to run successfully for the provincial New Democrats.

Malcolmsom was one of several NDP MPs who decided not to run again in October's federal election.

Also on the list are B.C. MPs Murray Rankin and Fin Donnelly; Alberta MP Linda Duncan; Ontario MPs Irene Mathyssen and David Christopherson; Quebec's Helene Laverdiere, Romeo Saganash, Marjolaine Boutin-Sweet and Anne Minh-Thu.

Bob Chamberlin, a high-profile Indigenous leader in B.C., announced he intends to seek the NDP candidacy for the riding of Nanaimo-Ladysmith.

With files from The Canadian Press