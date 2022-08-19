Busy commuter route blocked due to house fire in Vancouver

A popular route into and out of the city was closed in one area as Vancouver crews worked to put out a house fire.

A stretch of East 1st Avenue was closed for about two hours Friday, reopening shortly before 3:30 p.m.

Earlier in the day, police said East 1st Avenue was closed to traffic in both directions between Templeton Drive and Lakewood Street Friday afternoon.

Drivers were diverted on Lakewood and Templeton as well, to avoid 1st Avenue. They were asked to avoid the area if possible.

It appears the house that caught fire was abandoned.