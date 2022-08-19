Busy commuter route blocked due to house fire in Vancouver

A Waze map shows traffic impacts of a house fire on 1st Avenue in Vancouver Friday afternoon, Aug. 19, 2022. A Waze map shows traffic impacts of a house fire on 1st Avenue in Vancouver Friday afternoon, Aug. 19, 2022.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

  • Missing Victoria man found dead, police say

    A 63-year-old Victoria man who was reported missing in the city's downtown core more than three weeks ago has been found dead. David Johnstone was reported missing on July 27 and investigators have been working to locate him ever since.

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener