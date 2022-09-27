Business improvement group calls for aid while more Vancouver stores deal with broken windows

At a time when more shops are dealing with broken windows in Vancouver, a group representing business improvement associations across B.C. is calling on the province to do more to help.

Business Improvement Areas of B.C. (BIABC) wants to see a financial assistance program developed for merchants dealing with the costly aftermath of broken glass, vandalism and crime.

It’s a reality stores in Vancouver’s West End neighbourhood are facing right now. At The Ice Cream Parlour optical store at Denman Place Mall, all four of the shop’s large glass windows have been broken, with the majority behind wooden boards.

Owner Jake Jackman said this isn’t the first time this has happened.

“When I took the business over in January, these were actually boarded up … and prior to that it had happened twice before as well,” he said. “Just frustrating, really. It’s a pain.”

His business isn’t only one dealing with recent damage. Just down the street, the window at Kick Vapes and Smoke Shop was also broken on Saturday.

Owner Vikas Ohri says the same window had just been repaired about two weeks ago, and other windows have also been broken before.

“This is the fifth time in the store since March,” he said. “It takes two weeks to get a new window and they break it in two weeks. Half a month without a window.”

Ohri is now planning to replace one window with metal sheets instead of glass. He said he also contacted the city about installing rolling shutters over top, and was told he would have to submit an application to do so.

“One of the reasons, somebody told me, was that they don’t like shutters on the window because it looks ugly,” he said. “But what about us, who are paying so much money, and going through all this? I don’t understand.”

Jackman said he’s also explored the idea of rolling shutters.

“There’s always permits that have to be applied, or approvals through the city,” he said. “There’s always red tape for all the solutions that you come up with.”

Teri Smith with the West End Business Improvement Association said they are now offering a $500 grant to help business enhance security measures or repair damage.

“It’s been a very frustrating time for our businesses, who are just trying to recover and get back on their feet from a couple years of very challenging times with the pandemic,” she said. “We had originally allocated funds for a patio grant program which we did supply with a number of businesses…for patios on the curb-side. But with the amount of vandalism that’s been on the rise, we felt that we needed to reallocate that and support our businesses.”

Smith is also the president of the BIABC, and compared the group’s proposed provincial financial assistance program for commercial victims of crime to other relief offered during the pandemic.

“We need to start realizing our communities are in crisis, not only our businesses but their employees, the customers that they serve, also the people that are vulnerable in our communities are all suffering and it’s time that we actually start putting actionable strategies in place,” she said. “I know there have been efforts made in the past, but they are not working.”

In an email to CTV News, the public safety ministry said the government shares people’s frustration with ongoing criminal activity and is working to implement recommendations from a recently released report on repeat offending.

“We are determined to address this serious issue that’s hurting communities across the province,” the ministry said. “We have already identified three specific recommendations that we’re starting on right away, including bringing back the successful Repeat Offender Management program…we are working with our partners to identity other ways we can implement further changes to keep our communities safe.”

However, the ministry did not directly address the idea of an assistance program for businesses.

In an email, the Vancouver Police Department said officers responded to a glass break alarm at the vape shop just before 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, and arrested a suspect in the area that morning.

“Charges related to the mischief, as well as charges for breaching current court conditions, have been recommended,” the VPD said. “He also went to jail for an outstanding warrant. The investigation into other glass breaks in the West End are still under investigation.”

At Jackman’s shop, the wait is now on to see the damage fixed. He said there’s no idea how long it will take.

“With the tempered glass, it takes quite a bit longer. Last time I dealt with this, it was about a seven week turnaround time,” he said. “It’s really disheartening. These are people who are trying to make an honest living, and you know, unfortunately we have to deal with this all the time.”