Brush fire extinguished off Highway 17 in Delta

A brush fire that sparked near a busy highway in Delta on Wednesday morning has been extinguished.

DriveBC reported the flames off the westbound lanes of Highway 17 heading toward the Alex Fraser Bridge around 7:45 a.m.

The right lane of the highway was temporarily closed while firefighters responded to the incident, but has since been reopened.

Further down Highway 17, in Surrey, a serious crash involving two tractor trailers prompted a full shut down for more than 12 hours beginning Tuesday evening.

Authorities said the crash happened at the 116 Avenue intersection around 8:10 p.m., sending three people to hospital.

Highway 17 remained closed in both directions between Bridgeview Drive and the North Surrey Truck Parking as of 9 a.m. Wednesday.