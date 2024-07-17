VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Brush fire extinguished off Highway 17 in Delta

    An image shared by DriveBC shows firefighters responding to a brush fire off Highway 17 in Delta, B.C., on July 17, 2024. An image shared by DriveBC shows firefighters responding to a brush fire off Highway 17 in Delta, B.C., on July 17, 2024.
    A brush fire that sparked near a busy highway in Delta on Wednesday morning has been extinguished.

    DriveBC reported the flames off the westbound lanes of Highway 17 heading toward the Alex Fraser Bridge around 7:45 a.m.

    The right lane of the highway was temporarily closed while firefighters responded to the incident, but has since been reopened.

    Further down Highway 17, in Surrey, a serious crash involving two tractor trailers prompted a full shut down for more than 12 hours beginning Tuesday evening. 

    Authorities said the crash happened at the 116 Avenue intersection around 8:10 p.m., sending three people to hospital.

    Highway 17 remained closed in both directions between Bridgeview Drive and the North Surrey Truck Parking as of 9 a.m. Wednesday.

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News.

