HandyDart renews strike threat in B.C.

HandyDart employees in B.C., could soon walk off the job after rejecting a recent offer from their employer.

According to the union, 83 per cent of members recently voted “no deal” on Transdev’s offer.

The decision to reject the offer comes days after the union suspended all job action pending a vote on a final contract offer.

Joe McCann, president of Local 1724 of the amalgamated transit union, told CTV News that they are not close to a deal. He is urging the French company to get back to the table.

“Drivers that help people with disabilities shouldn't be on a different tier and we're paid far below conventional transit, so we're trying to bridge the gap and try to get a little closer,” said McCann.

Earlier this month, the union said that it had been in negotiations with Transdev since last November, In June, its more than 600 members voted overwhelmingly in favour of strike action.

CTV News has contacted Transdev for a comment on the recent offer and has yet to hear back. The company said last week in a statement that the offer was tabled "after extensive negotiations," and it is working to rebook trips that were in jeopardy due to the impending work stoppage.

If they do go on strike, it is believed that it would not disrupt service for those needing rides to medical treatments.