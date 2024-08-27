Camels coax curious trespassers to Metro Vancouver farm

Within days of taking in three camels, owners and staff at Kensington Prairie Farm in Aldergrove caught several people trespassing on the property.

The first unwanted guest, they say, was a man who was seen “yelling and spitting” as he accused the operators of not knowing how to look after the animals.

“He identified that because this is run by females in particular, that we should not have camels,” said Deprice Milton, whose family owns the alpaca farm. “And was questioning if we had done our research.”

Milton told CTV News that not only have they done extensive research, but they also sought advice from their veterinarian.

In fact, the family had been offered camels in the past, but turned them down because they weren’t ready.

Recently, when they heard about three camels being put up for auction, they decided the time was right. One was used during circus acts, and will now be cared for on the farm.

They arrived on the farm on Aug. 19, and then the unwanted guests began arriving.

The second and third turned up at night, including a couple who were caught lurking in the fields.

“They indicated that they saw a camel and they wanted to come and see what else we had,” said Milton.

Even later at night, someone drove onto the property to catch a glimpse, and was asked to leave.

“We’ve just been a little bit more diligent now about locking up and making sure that our security system is up and running,” added Milton.

Guests are welcome at Kensington Prairie Farm, but only during business hours, mainly on weekends.

Once the camels are settled in, people will have a chance to see them too, confirmed the owners.