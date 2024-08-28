Seniors injured, suspect charged in violent carjacking at B.C. airport

Two seniors were injured and a 29-year-old suspect is facing multiple charges after a violent carjacking at a northern British Columbia airport.

Mounties were called to the Prince George International Airport just before 1 p.m. on Aug. 24 after witnesses reported that a man had pushed an elderly woman out of the passenger seat of a parked car, police said in a statement Wednesday.

The man then tried to push the elderly driver out of the vehicle but was unsuccessful, the witnesses said.

The suspect eventually gained control of the vehicle and accelerated away from the airport with the driver still hanging out of the open door, according to police.

The vehicle crashed a short distance from the airport, ejecting the elderly driver from the vehicle. The suspect kept driving until the vehicle eventually broke down, the statement said.

Police caught up with the man and arrested him near the vehicle. The elderly driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries, while his passenger sustained minor injuries, according to police.

Tanner Jordan Meier, born in 1995, has been charged with robbery, assault, dangerous operation causing bodily harm, and driving while disqualified, according to court records.

The Prince George man's next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday at the Williams Lake provincial court.

"Mr. Meier will remain in custody until his next court appearance," Cpl. Jennifer Cooper said in the statement.

The police investigation is still ongoing. In the statement, investigators thanked those witnesses who remained at the scene of the carjacking to relay information to police.

Anyone who has information about the incident and has not spoken to authorities is asked to contact the Prince George RCMP non-emergency line at 250-561-3300.