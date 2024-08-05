'Bring him home': Family pleads for public's help finding missing Coquitlam man

Nabeel Kassani, 39, was last seen near his residence near Blue Mountain Street and Austin Avenue in Coquitlam at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31.

The family has not seen or heard from him since, but Kassani’s car was found in a field on 10 King Edward St. in Coquitlam near the Fraser River just a day later.

"Bring him home, we are all waiting for him, we want him back, no questions asked, whatever happened happened just find him and bring him home,” explains Kassani’s father, Nawaz Kassani, as he displays missing person posters of his son around the neighbourhood.

His family is pleading for answers, saying it is unusual for Kessani to disappear and they are worried for his mental wellbeing.

"I can’t imagine myself being without him but you don’t have to worry, he just has to come home for us. That’s all we want. That’s why we are here for him,” says Nilofar Kessani, his wife.

On July 21, Kessani and his wife celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary, but even then he was struggling.

"I was hoping that we would celebrate, but he was so sick. I gave him baby aspirin to calm his palpitations and he was OK. But he was struggling."

Kessani has been working as a nurse at Royal Columbian Hospital for 12 years, but he faced hurdles in progressing his career – telling his mother he was struggling with thoughts of suicide.

"He went to the ER, they didn’t give him any medication or anything, he had anxiety, they just told him to go home and rest, which he did. This was after coming back from his trip on the 26th of July,” says Kessani’s mother, Hasina Kessani.

Kessani is described as 6’2”, with short black hair, brown eyes and a medium build. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and dark grey rain jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Coquitlam RCMP.