Break-in at Richmond coffee shop caught on camera; police investigating

A Richmond coffee shop says it is out hundreds of dollars – and will need to pay thousands more for repairs – after a thief broke into the business this week.

The incident happened shortly before midnight on Monday, Sept. 19, according to Richmond RCMP.

R Ki Coffee Lab on Lansdowne Road posted surveillance video of the theft to its Instagram page. In it, the thief can be seen outside the restaurant, repeatedly throwing a heavy object against the door. After a few impacts, it shatters and the thief makes his way immediately to the register.

He removes the cash drawer and can be seen looking around the shop for other valuables before the alarm comes on and he leaves.

The coffee shop told CTV News by email that between $200 and $300 in cash was stolen, along with an iPhone and two tablets, one of which was provided by Uber Eats.

The cost of replacing the glass door will be more than $2,000, according to R Ki.

Richmond RCMP confirmed that they responded to the scene and are investigating. They said they are looking for a person of interest in the case, who was seen leaving the area around the time of the break-in.

Police describe the man as white, in his 30s, and short with "a slim build." He was seen wearing a black, long-sleeved T-shirt and light-coloured pants.

"Richmond RCMP frontline investigators searched the area for the man described above but he was not located," Mounties said in an email.

R Ki tells CTV News this is not the first time the shop has been broken into or vandalized.

Before the business even opened in 2020, thieves broke in and stole a large amount of equipment, including a dishwasher, ovens and a refrigerator, according to R Ki.

In August 2021, someone walking by attempted to break the glass door with a big rock but was unsuccessful, and earlier this year, the coffee shop's surveillance camera caught someone smashing the store's patio umbrella and display board.

Richmond RCMP said their investigation into the latest incident is "active and ongoing." They're asking anyone who witnessed the break-in or has information about it to call them at 604-278-1212 and quote file number 2022-25578.

Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers.