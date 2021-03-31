VANCOUVER -- The unions representing border officers is calling on provincial health authorities to ensure workers at the Canada Border Services Agency are prioritized for COVID-19 vaccines.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada and the Customs and Immigration Union say border officers work in environments where they are likely to come into contact with the virus.

British Columbia's immunization plan names first responders, postal workers, correctional facilities staff and others among frontline priority workers.

However the union says staff at airports and other ports of entry are noticeably absent from the list.