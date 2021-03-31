COVID-19 update: Latest cases, deaths, outbreaks to be revealed by B.C.'s health ministry
Full coverage at CTVNews.ca/Coronavirus
COVID-19 vaccines: Lower Mainland residents struggle to book doses as AstraZeneca made available for ages 55-65
Coronavirus vaccine tracker: How many people in Canada have received shots?
Border officers' union calls on provinces to prioritize their workers in COVID-19 vaccine rollouts
Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
No meal, no patio: Many B.C. breweries forced to close outdoor spaces
Get The COVID-19 Brief sent to your inbox
Fraser Health's online vaccine booking system is down, phone line perpetually busy
B.C.'s state of emergency renewed again the day after COVID-19 case record broken
COVID-19 warnings: 4 McDonald's locations in B.C. temporarily close over exposures
83.2% of Whistler cases are young adults; main sources of transmission are household, social gatherings
COVID-19 restrictions: B.C. temporarily halting indoor dining at restaurants, indoor fitness activities for adults