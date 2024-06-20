Body recovered after house fire in Abbotsford, B.C.

One person is dead after an early morning house fire Thursday in Abbotsford, B.C.

The B.C. Coroners Service says it is still in the early stages of its investigation into the deadly fire on Pineview Avenue near Parkview Street.

Multiple ambulances and fire crews responded to the residential block around 6 a.m.

It is unclear if any additional residents were injured in the blaze.

The Abbotsford Police Department and Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service did not immediately respond to requests for information.

Fire and smoke damage could be seen around the exterior of the home's windows and doors.

The subject property appears to be slated for redevelopment, with a sign out front advertising a municipal rezoning proposal.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.