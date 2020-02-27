VANCOUVER -- Volunteers from Coquitlam Search and Rescue are assisting in the search for missing New Westminster mother Nirla Sharma on Thursday.

Coquitlam Search and Rescue members are meeting at a firehall in Queensborough at 9 a.m., to conduct a ground search that will include shorelines in the area, after New Westminster Police asked for their assistance.

The 44-year-old was last seen at her Lawrence Street home in the Queensborough area on Sunday night. But family members heard the front door of the home open around 4 a.m. Monday morning, and Sharma hasn’t been seen since.

Her belongings, including her bank cards and cellphone were left behind.

Major crimes detectives are involved in the search, with police calling the circumstances concerning, and saying the behaviour is extremely out of character for the long-time BC Hydro employee.

Police have not yet been able to say if they believe the disappearance is suspicious.

Family members spent much of Wednesday putting missing signs up in New Westminster with the hope someone may have seen something that will give them answers about where the mother of two adult children could be.

The family of Nirla Sharma has made up posters, hoping to spread the word about the missing woman. She was last seen by her family around 9 pm Feb 23rd at her home.

Sharma wasn’t known to have any mental health issues and her loved ones say everything at home seemed totally normal, with no unusual behaviour.

“It’s not like her character just to leave,” Sharma’s 20-year-old daughter Vanessa explained. “If she does she lets us know. She always takes her phone with her. She won’t just disappear.”

The heartbroken family of a missing New Westminster woman are pleading for answers today as police, including the Major Crimes Unit, continue the search for 44-year-old Nirla Sharma.

Police released new images on Wednesday to show the clothing Sharma was believed to be wearing when she left the house, including pink pyjamas, a black hooded jacket, and a pair of orange Nike running shoes.

Below are photos of missing person Nirla Sharma as well as photos of clothing she may have been wearing at the time of her disappearance.

On Wednesday, New Westminster Police officers were going door-to-door near the family’s home looking for information and surveillance video from neighbours.

Police are also appealing for dashcam video taken between midnight and 6 a.m. Monday near Lawrence Street and Ewen Avenue.

Anyone with information or tips about Sharma should call New Westminster police at 604-525-5411.

Anyone who sees Nirla Sharma should call 911 right away.