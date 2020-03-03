VANCOUVER -- Police have released new surveillance video that shows missing New Westminster woman Nirla Sharma out in public before dawn on the day of her disappearance.

Sgt. Jeff Scott told CTV News Vancouver the video shows Sharma walking alone in the Queensborough Landing business area at approximately 3:27 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 24.

He said in the footage, her pink pyjama pants are visible, along with distinctive orange Nikes and a black hooded jacket. A still image from another camera inside a business has also been released, showing Sharma through the glass door.

“It helps us show her path of travel. It shows that she’s walking through the businesses,” Scott said.

Sharma was on a normal walking route where used to take her dog, Scott added.

“There’s still unknowns: Was she picked up? Did she meet somebody? Did she continue walking on her own accord? You know, there’s still a lot of variables that need to be answered,” Scott said. “Did she double back an hour later, or two hours later? So hours and hours of footage need to be gone through by investigators, and we’re still looking for more footage.”

Scott asked anyone who drove over the Queensborough Bridge between 3:30 and 5 a.m.that morning and has dash-cam video to contact police.

Sharma's family last saw her going to bed at their home near Lawrence Street and Ewen Avenue at around 9 p.m. on Feb. 23. She was wearing pink pyjamas and a pink T-shirt.

Her daughter told CTV News she heard a sound that she believed to be her mother taking their dog out for a walk at around 4 a.m.

Sharma is not walking a dog in the newly released surveillance video.

Scott said the case is still a missing persons investigation. He added investigators are following up on a number of leads, and continue to speak with people who knew Sharma.

On Tuesday, authorities also confirmed that surveillance video recorded a few doors down from the Sharma family home on the morning of her disappearance does not show the missing woman.

The blurry video shows someone in a big coat walking a dog at around 3:45 a.m. on Feb. 24.