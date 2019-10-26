VANCOUVER - Mounties in Richmond are investigating after a body was discovered near Vancouver International Airport Saturday morning.

Richmond RCMP said officers from their YVR detachment were called to the southwest corner of Sea Island, near the end of one of the airport's runways, shortly before 10:30 a.m.

The area has "very limited accessibility," and the body is in an "advanced state" of decay, police said, adding that it may take a while to determine the identity of the deceased person.

The BC Coroners Service has been called to assist with the investigation.

In an email to CTV News Vancouver, Richmond RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Dennis Hwang said "it's much too early" to say whether the discovery is suspicious.

A spokesperson for the Vancouver Airport Authority told CTV News the police response was happening in a secure area of Sea Island's foreshore, where there is no public access.

"There is no cause for alarm to the travelling public and no impact to airport operations," the spokesperson said in an email.