VANCOUVER -- Warning, this story contains an image that some readers may find upsetting.

Police and the BC Coroners Service are working to determine what killed a person whose dead body was found floating in English Bay Sunday morning.

In an email to CTV News, Vancouver Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Steve Addison said the body was found "floating close to shore" around 10 a.m.

Police are working with coroners to identify the deceased person and the cause of death, Addison said.

Sandi Bassett was riding her bicycle in the area Sunday morning when she saw police tape set up on the beach near the Cactus Club restaurant.

She told CTV News she stopped to see what was happening, and ended up recording video of crews carrying a stretcher covered in a white sheet.

After the body was removed from the beach, police took down the tape, Bassett said. That led her to believe the death was accidental and not the result of foul play, she added.

Police have not said whether the death is considered suspicious.

English Bay is currently closed to swimming due to high levels of E. coli bacteria found in water samples there.