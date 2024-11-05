Mounties investigating after driver killed in Vancouver Island crash

VANCOUVER
    An RCMP vehicle can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) An RCMP vehicle can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    Mounties are investigating after one person was killed in a head-on collision on Vancouver Island over the weekend.

    Police were called to the crash scene in the eastbound lane of Highway 18 west of Duncan at 2:22 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP.

    Witnesses at the scene told police that a compact pickup truck was heading west when it drifted into the oncoming lane and struck an eastbound one-tonne pickup, according to the release.

    The smaller pickup truck ended up in the ditch with the driver trapped inside, police said.

    "Crews worked to extricate them while the other driver was taken to hospital with apparently minor injuries," according to the release.

    The driver of the compact pickup was pronounced dead, despite life-saving efforts by first responders, police said.

    Highway 18 between Duncan and Lake Cowichan was closed for several hours while emergency responders worked to extricate the driver.

    Police said Tuesday the investigation is still in its early stages and the cause of the crash is not yet known.

    Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the collision – specifically the driver of an eastbound white truck that braked and swerved towards the ditch to avoid the collision – to come forward and speak with investigators.

    Anyone with any information or dash cam footage of the crash can contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522.

