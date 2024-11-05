Road closed after train derails in Abbotsford

No one was injured when a train derailed early Tuesday morning in Abbotsford, but authorities said a resulting road closure was expected to last several hours.

Local police told CTV News trains went off the CP rail track at 4th Avenue and West Railway Avenue—near the U.S. border—around 4:30 a.m.

The trains did not flip over and there was no damage, Sgt. Paul Walker with the Abbotsford Police Department said, “just an inconvenience in the area as people start arriving at work.”

The rail closing was shut down until further notice, which police said would take “all morning” as crews are waiting for a crane to arrive at the site.

The commercial vehicle port of entry at the Huntingdon-Sumas border crossing remained accessible from Sumas Way.