Body found during investigation at house fire in Coquitlam: RCMP

Vancouver -

Mounties are investigating a house fire in Coquitlam where a body was found inside the residence.

Officers were called at about 9 p.m. Wednesday about a fire on McTavish Court near Hockaday Street.

The RCMP told CTV News Vancouver that a body was found inside the home.

"The investigation is active and ongoing," Mounties said in a statement.

A neighbour said they heard a lot of shouting in the evening and, at one point, heavily armed officers surrounded the residence. Officers reportedly told neighbours to stay inside because a man was armed with a knife in the area.

The owner of the house told CTV News the fire started in a downstairs suite, where two men live. That suite was significantly damaged in the fire.

It's unclear what led to the person's death or if police suspect a crime was committed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Regan Hasegawa