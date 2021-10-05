Body found after fire by B.C. landfill appears to have been the victim of homicide

VANCOUVER -

A man whose body was found during a fire near a landfill in Kamloops, B.C., is believed to have been the victim of a homicide.

Mounties identified the remains located Friday near the city dump as those of Adam Hibbert. He was 29.

They said Hibbert's body was found along the shoreline near the entrance to the landfill. Police were called to the scene off Mission Flats Road when Kamloops firefighters made the discovery.

At the time, his identity was unknown, but his name and age were made public in a news release Tuesday.

Few details have been provided by investigators, but they say the evidence suggests his death was a homicide. The RCMP said the death is not believed to have been random, but did not give any information on a possible motive or suspect.

Police said they were releasing Hibbert's name and two photos in an effort to solicit tips from the public.

Anyone who saw the victim that day, or the day before, is asked to contact police, who are trying to track his movements.

Mounties are also asking for cellphone, dash-cam or surveillance camera video.