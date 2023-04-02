Bloody Ikea rug linked to violent crime, B.C. RCMP say

The Major Crime Unit has been called in after a bloody, blue Ikea rug was turned into an RCMP detachment in B.C.'s Interior, according to an update from authorities.

Mounties have not said when or how the 5' by 8' "Ferle" area rug was provided to the Barrière RCMP but issued an initial appeal for information Saturday, saying in a statement that police were "concerned for the well-being of the person or persons to whom the blood belongs."

On Sunday, the South East District Major Crime Unit announced it had taken over the investigation because the rug was "confirmed to be associated with a violent criminal act."

The origin of the rug is unknown, according to authorities, who said it came from somewhere in the Kamloops region.

"As the specific circumstances surrounding the blood on the area rug are unknown, the RCMP is seeking the public’s help in determining its origin," Sunday's media release said, adding that “investigators believe the nature of the offence was targeted and that no danger to the public exists."

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-877-987-8477.