Blocked exits, combustible waste, exposed wires: Allegations of fire safety violations by Vancouver building owners detailed
Months before flames ripped through an apartment building in Mount Pleasant, fire inspectors were sounding the alarm on the safety of the building.
CTV News has obtained court documents outlining concerns about the safety at the site.
The city had begun legal action against the owners, named in documents as Fu D. Ren and Feng Yan, for allegations of breaking 20 fire bylaws.
Court documents reveal an inspection that took place on Nov. 17, 2022 highlighted serious concerns.
It alleges the owners failed to maintain the fire alarm system in operable conditions at all times in the lobby area.
When the fire happened on July 27, some tenants told CTV News they heard the fire alarm, but some did not.
“I had to run and bang on everybody’s door to get out because the alarm goes off so often, nobody comes out of their apartments,” said tenant Mike McKay, the day after the blaze.
Meanwhile, tenant Cynthia Saddleman said she was watching television and only heard the commotion from neighbours.
“I heard someone running up and down the back stairwell and hollering, ‘Get out, the building is on fire,’” she recalled..
The court documents also cited seven different times in which the owners allegedly failed to correct defects and failed to ensure firewalls were not obstructed or blocked and that exits were blocked or wedged opened.
Inspectors also raised questions about the working order of fire extinguishers and alleged the owners failed to install some.
The court documents also say inspectors found a blocked exit door in the parkade, piles of combustible waste and a ripped out power outlet with exposed wires. In addition, the documents say exit signs were not illuminated at all times.
A man whom tenants identified as the landlord denied there were any safety issues in the building.
When asked if he was aware of any issues in the building, he blamed the firefighters for not extinguishing the blaze fast enough.
“Only problem with the fire department not right away pull the water. I’m very angry,” he told CTV News.
The allegations have not been proven in court, with a hearing date scheduled for later this month.
Breaking fire bylaws can come with a fine between $500 and $10,000.
