VANCOUVER -- An upcoming festival offers Vancouver residents a chance to warm up while sipping a seasonal favourite: hot chocolate.

In its 10th year, the Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival started over the weekend and runs until Feb. 14.

This year's event features 44 vendors and 114 flavours. Hot chocolate enthusiasts are encouraged to visit participating locations and try the unique offerings.

The festival also includes a social media contest. Sippers should snap a photo of their favourite drink and use #VHCFphotocontest in their caption, or tag @hotchocolatefest in their photo.

Organizers say there are four prizes, the first of which includes $500 in gift cards from participating vendors.

Partial proceeds from the 2020 festival will go to three charities: the Downtown Eastside Women's Job Training Program, Fresh to Families and Growing Chefs.

Along with the traditional chocolate, local coffee shops and bakeries are getting creative. The list of unique flavours includes:

Check out full menus on the Hot Chocolate Festival's website.