'Bill C-48 doesn’t go far enough’: Tori Dunn's father seeks support from premiers in push for bail reform

The father of Tori Dunn, a woman found stabbed to death in her Surrey home in June, is urging Canadian premiers to pressure the federal government to toughen up its bail laws.

“From my understanding, this bill C-48 doesn’t go far enough,” Aron Dunn told CTV News.

Bill C-48, the federal bail reform bill, came into effect earlier this year, designed to make it harder for repeat offenders to be released on bail.

Aron says his daughter’s killing has exposed flaws in the system that need to be addressed immediately.

“The federal government said this is a provincial issue, the provincial government says it’s a federal issue,” Dunn told CTV News via Zoom. “So a little volleyball going on there and we want answers.”

Adam Mann has been charged with second-degree murder, accused of killing Dunn on June 16.

At the time of Tori's death, Mann – who has a lengthy criminal record of convictions for violent offences – was out on bail.

Publication bans are mandatory for bail hearings under federal law, meaning the judge's reasons for granting Mann's release can not be reported.

“My family deserves to hear what happened at that last bail hearing where they decided to release him out in the community,” said Dunn.

Premier David Eby is pushing for the courts to lift or modify the ban, but one lawyer tells CTV News that a judge lifting the ban is highly unlikely.

Dunn says he’s exploring his legal options in order to hold the system accountable and prevent this from happening to other families.