

Ian Holliday, CTV News Vancouver





Hundreds of bikers revved up their engines and hit the road in Burnaby Saturday morning for the annual Music Therapy Ride.

Put on by Bikers for Autism and Music Heals, the event aims to bring together people from disparate communities -- including the music industry, music therapists, and motorcycle enthusiasts -- to raise money for music therapy programs.

Participants gathered at the Grand Villa Casino in Burnaby for breakfast before beginning their ride, which took them along the Sea to Sky Highway to Pemberton, where the event concludes with festival-style outdoor music performances.

Last year, the event raised roughly $70,000, according to Erica Tetzel of Music Heals Canada.

"It's a great cause, a super fun event, and people get a police escort up on a motorcycle ride from Vancouver to Pemberton," Tetzel said. "How could it get any better?"

Since 2001, the ride has raised more than $1 million, according to organizers. That money has been used to fund 24 music therapy programs and the production of 11 "bandwagons" -- mobile recording studios used by therapists at facilities around the Lower Mainland.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Nic Amaya