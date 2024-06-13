Bear trapped in B.C. garage attempted to claw its way out, RCMP say

An intruder caused quite a bit of damage to a garage in Port Coquitlam Thursday morning, according to local Mounties.

Coquitlam RCMP shared video of the uninvited guest – a black bear – attempting to bite and claw its way through the front wall of the building.

From the video, it's clear that the bear had made substantial progress, as six of the garage's vertical studs can be seen through the long, narrow hole the animal had created above the garage door.

Police told CTV News the call came in shortly after 6 a.m. in the area of Prairie Avenue and Coast Meridian Road.

"You never know what the day will bring," the RCMP post reads.

"Officers were able to help the furry intruder escape through a side door and back to living its best wild life."

Police are reminding the public that most bear sightings do not require police attendance, but should be reported to the BC Conservation Officer Service.

The exception is if a bear poses "an immediate threat to public safety," in which case it's appropriate to call 911 for a police response.

"If you see a bear that is going about its regular bear business, such as walking through your yard, trails, or open park spaces, don’t panic," the BC RCMP says on its website.

"Leave it alone and do not cut off its escape path. It is normal for bears to roam through urban areas, especially as development encroaches on wild space. Report the sighting to the COS."

Bears found feasting on human-produced attractants, such as garbage, barbecues, ripe fruit and bird feeders, should be reported to the conservation officer service's Report All Poachers and Polluters hotline at 877-952-7277.

"Dispatchers can provide advice for sightings when public safety is not threatened and a Conservation officer may be dispatched depending on the circumstances," police said.