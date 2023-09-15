BCCOS investigating 7th coyote attack in Mission in just over 24 hours

Conservation officials are warning people in Mission to remain vigilant after a seventh person was bitten by a coyote in the city Friday morning.

The BC Conservation Officer Service says the latest incident unfolded at approximately 9:30 a.m. when a man was cycling along Nelson Street near Lougheed Highway.

He stopped to take a photo, and that's when he was bitten by a coyote. The man was not seriously injured.

Conservation officers were nearby and patrolled the area, but no coyotes were spotted.

It comes just a day after six other people received minor injuries in four separate incidents in Mission between 5:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Thursday.

"All of the individuals were bitten on the leg by a coyote," the BCCOS wrote on Facebook. "In one incident, three workers in the same area were bitten by a coyote."

Conservation officers also patrolled the areas where Thursday's incidents were reported, which included Lark Street, Starling Avenue, River Place and Raven Avenue.

The BCCOS says no coyotes were spotted during those patrols and that it's unknown how many coyotes may be involved in these incidents.

"The COS has received other reports of aggressive coyotes in these areas," the service wrote online, adding that conservation officers are working with the City of Mission on public outreach efforts, including signage and further patrols.

"The COS urges people to take precautions in case of coyote encounters, including leashing pets, considering keeping cats indoors, travelling in groups and carrying bear spray," the BCCOS added.

The BCCOS also warned people not to feed dangerous wildlife, saying it will "take enforcement action as warranted."

Unlawful feeding of dangerous wildlife can be reported to the Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) hotline at 1-877-952-7277.