BC Wildfire Service makes short work of new blaze near Smithers

The B.C. Wildfire Service says a new wildfire discovered near Smithers this weekend was quickly snuffed out with the help of a pair of helicopters.

The service says "quick action" by the aircraft led to the fire being classified as held, and hours later, it declared the blaze out after successful helicopter bucketing.

It says the fire serves as a reminder for people to be cautious in B-C's backcountry, where fires are sparked by what it calls "unavoidable natural starts."

The wildfire service says more than half a dozen new wildfires were discovered over the weekend, with the number of blazes burning across the province hovering around 150.

It says wildfire personnel also marked a sombre anniversary on Saturday, observing a moment of silence to remember the death of 19-year-old Devyn Gale, a wildfire fighter who died in July 2023 after being hit by a falling tree.

The BC Wildfire dashboard website says more than 1.5 million acres have burned so far this year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 14, 2024