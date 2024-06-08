BC United promises to make shingles vaccine free for B.C. residents 50 and older
A BC United government would make the shingles vaccine available at no cost to British Columbians ages 50 and older, party leader Kevin Falcon announced Saturday.
The announcement follows a report from B.C.'s new seniors advocate Dan Levitt that recommended such a move earlier this week.
The National Advisory Committee on Vaccination recommends the shingles vaccine for all Canadians 50 and older, but the B.C. government under the NDP has so far opted not to cover the cost, which is about $160 per dose, according to BC United.
"BC United will ensure all seniors receive the health care they deserve, and introduce a program to provide, at no cost, the shingles vaccine, which can prevent a painful and debilitating illness," Falcon said in a statement Saturday.
The party notes that one in three Canadians will develop shingles in their lifetime, and that vaccination is publicly covered in Ontario, Alberta, Quebec and Prince Edward Island, as well as the Yukon and Northwest Territories.
"At a time when one in five British Columbians don’t have access to a family doctor, this program would also importantly result in eliminating hundreds of thousands of physician visits for shingles cases each year," Falcon added, while noting that the party would pay for the change with "a simple rollback of the millions of taxpayers dollars that have flooded into the now bloated Premier's Office" under the NDP.
Saturday's announcement was the BC United leader's second policy promise of the week, as he looks to change the narrative around the party after the high-profile defections of former caucus chair Lorne Doerkson and Surrey South MLA Elenore Sturko to the BC Conservatives.
On Thursday, Falcon unveiled his party's plan to "fix" the NDP's $10-a-day child care promise with direct subsidies to families and tax credits for parents or grandparents who provide care from home.
If polling is accurate, Falcon will need a significant shift in voter sentiment if he wants to have a chance to implement his policies.
For the last few months, polls have shown BC United in a distant third place in vote intention in the province, with the BC Conservatives emerging as the closest competitor to the NDP.
The next B.C. provincial election must be held on or before Oct. 19.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Several' injured after float plane, recreational boat collide in Vancouver's Coal Harbour
A Harbour Air float plane and a recreational boat collided in Vancouver's Coal Harbour Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.
Ontario man considers selling house before mortgage payments rise $2,000, even after interest rate cut
An Ontario man says he’s still considering selling his house, despite this week’s interest rate cut, with his mortgage payments set to leap over $2,000 next month.
'A study to give us hope': Lifestyle changes improve Alzheimer's symptoms for some
Researchers are trying to determine if lifestyle interventions show cognitive improvement in people with mild cognitive impairment or early dementia due to Alzheimer’s disease.
A freighter ship in Lake Superior collided with something underwater, U.S. Coast Guards says
A freighter in Lake Superior hit something underwater on Saturday and started taking on water, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
Disneyland employee dies after falling from moving golf cart in theme park backstage
A Disneyland employee died after she fell from a moving golf cart in the backstage area of the Southern California theme park, authorities said Saturday.
Florida woman charged with leaving her boyfriend to die in a suitcase faces October trial
A Florida woman charged with leaving her boyfriend to die after he was zipped into a suitcase in their home will go on trial in October following a hearing on Friday.
Kate, Princess of Wales, apologizes for missing Irish Guards final rehearsal before king's parade
Kate, the Princess of Wales, apologized for missing Saturday's final rehearsal before the Trooping the Color parade in honor of the king's birthday.
Israel rescues 4 hostages taken in Oct. 7 Hamas attack. Over 200 Palestinians are reported killed
Israel on Saturday carried out its largest hostage rescue operation since the latest war with Hamas began, taking four to safety out of central Gaza amid the military's heavy air and ground assault, with reports saying over 200 Palestinians are dead.
Tessa Virtue and Morgan Rielly were ordered to stop painting their Toronto home. Here is why.
Decorated figure skater Tessa Virtue and Toronto Maple Leaf Morgan Rielly have hired a lobbyist as they seek permission to paint the exterior of their Rosedale heritage home, despite objections from city staff.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
BC United promises to make shingles vaccine free for B.C. residents 50 and older
A BC United government would make the shingles vaccine available at no cost to British Columbians ages 50 and older, party leader Kevin Falcon announced Saturday.
-
B.C. drunk driver bit officer during arrest, West Shore RCMP say
A 24-year-old woman is facing a variety of charges after allegedly driving drunk, fleeing from police who tried to stop her, and biting one of them during her arrest.
-
Roaming peahen spends 3 days in B.C. pub after befriending neighbourhood family
When Sarah Karagianis received multiple notifications from her staff about a situation at work, she feared the worst.
Kelowna
-
B.C. bookkeeper gets 6 years in prison for defrauding over $1M from employer
The former bookkeeper for a Kelowna, B.C.-based company has been handed a six-year prison sentence for defrauding more than $1 million from her employer.
-
'No Okanagan stone fruit' coming to B.C. grocer this year due to cold snap
An independent B.C. grocery store says it won't have Okanagan peaches, apricots, plums or nectarines on store shelves this summer due to the cold snap the province experienced earlier in the year.
-
Suspect caught making sundae during Kelowna break-in: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna nabbed a would-be burglar with an apparent sweet tooth over the weekend.
Edmonton
-
Serious crash closes part of Highway 49 near Valleyview
A serious crash on Highway 49 north of Valleyview affected traffic in the area for several hours on Saturday morning.
-
'I was very high on him': Cup coaches Paul Maurice, Kris Knoblauch have history
Paul Maurice was interviewing candidates to fill an assistant role in 2016 and Kris Knoblauch was No. 16 on a list of 17 names vying for the job. Some eight years later, the two are matching wits in the Stanley Cup Final.
-
Smith offers Florida governor some Alberta whisky if Panthers defeat Oilers in Stanley Cup finals
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith dropped the digital gloves Saturday with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
Calgary
-
‘This is not the time to garden’: Calgary expected to face water crunch for another week
Calgarians rose to the occasion and cut their water consumption Friday, but there’s still work to do, city officials said at a media briefing Saturday morning.
-
Serious crash closes Highway 3A near Lundbreck
Highway 3A near Lundbreck was closed Saturday after a serious crash.
-
Calgary demonstrators urge the UCP to keep their ‘Hands off our CPP’
A protest at city hall Saturday had this message for the UCP government: Keep Alberta in the Canada Pension Plan.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge police expand online options for reporting less serious crimes
Lethbridge residents have more options when it comes to reporting less serious crimes to police.
-
Lethbridge veterans mark the 80th anniversary of Battle of Normandy
Today marks the 80th anniversary of D-Day and the Battle of Normandy.
-
High winds, warm temperatures result in fire ban for Lethbridge's river valley
Despite the month of May seeing nearly 100 millimetres of rain, the City of Lethbridge has enacted a fire ban for the city’s river valley.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba Hydro workers vote to authorize strike
Meter readers and inspectors for Manitoba Hydro could be on the picket line next month.
-
Man in critical condition after being hit by train: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police are investigating after a man was hit by a train Friday afternoon.
-
'Feel like you're back home': Nigerian culture on display at market
Winnipeg's Nigerian community came together to give people a taste of their culture on Saturday.
Regina
-
Roughriders rally to clip Elks 29-21 at home in regular-season opener
Shawn Bane Jr. reeled in three touchdown passes as the Saskatchewan Roughriders came from behind to spoil Edmonton's Canadian Football League home opener, defeating the Elks 29-21 on Saturday.
-
Three Sask. contestants vying for first Miss Indigenous Canada crown
A first of its kind Indigenous pageant is bringing 26 contestants from across the country for the opportunity to be titled Miss Indigenous Canada.
-
Sask.-developed artificial intelligence technology changing the way farmers look at grain
Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology developed in Saskatchewan is changing the way farmers see their grain.
Saskatoon
-
Senior escapes knifepoint abduction in Saskatoon campsite robbery
Saskatoon police are looking for a suspect who tried to abduct a 75-year-old woman from a campground while threatening her at knifepoint and stealing her truck.
-
Mother against drunk driving hosts annual memorial ceremony in Saskatoon
It was a somber day at HMCS Unicorn Saturday, where a service was held for the lives lost due to impaired drivers.
-
One killed in fatal collision in Saskatoon
A 47-year-old man was killed in a fatal collision that occurred Friday afternoon at Miller Ave. and 71st Street East in Saskatoon.
Toronto
-
Toronto Pearson Airport is holding a large-scale explosion drill tonight. Here's what to expect
More than a hundred volunteers will join emergency officials at Toronto Pearson Airport on Saturday night to act out a large-scale explosion drill meant to put the airport's emergency responses to the test.
-
Kevin Gausman throws the first shutout of his 12-year career as Blue Jays beat A's 7-0
Kevin Gausman pitched the first shutout of his 12-year career, a five-hitter, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Oakland Athletics 7-0 on Saturday.
-
Ontario man considers selling house before mortgage payments rise $2,000, even after interest rate cut
An Ontario man says he’s still considering selling his house, despite this week’s interest rate cut, with his mortgage payments set to leap over $2,000 next month.
Montreal
-
Downtown Montreal restaurant told to close packed terrasse on Grand Prix Friday night
On the busiest Friday night of the year, in the centre of the F1 Grand Prix action in downtown Montreal, the fully booked and busy Ferreira Café was told to kick customers off its terrasse and close it down.
-
Montreal woman wins Canada-wide pitch contest with menstrual pain relief device
A female-led Montreal company paving the way to relieving menstrual pain has come out victorious in a Canada-wide pitch contest.
-
Montreal pop star Reve to take the stage with Pitbull in homecoming
Montreal pop star Reve will cross another item off her bucket list when she opens for Pitbull in Parc Jean-Drapeau on Saturday night.
Ottawa
-
CHEO TELETHON
CHEO TELETHON The 41st annual CHEO Telethon on CTV Ottawa raises $720,600
The 41st annual CHEO Telethon on CTV Ottawa raised $720,600 after a two-week campaign of raising money and awareness about Ottawa's children's hospital.
-
Kingston police asking public to remove social media posts of park incident
Kingston police are asking the public to remove a viral photo related to an incident at a park that was widely circulated on social media earlier this week.
-
Ottawa man, 71, killed in cycling accident northwest of Brockville
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal cycling accident in a rural area near Brockville on Saturday morning.
Atlantic
-
Volunteers to dish out free hot meals from new canteen truck in Glace Bay, N.S.
Souls Harbour Rescue Mission is expanding its relatively new footprint in Cape Breton thanks to a canteen truck.
-
Truckology Show N' Shine helps bring people together in Amherst, N.S.
Truckology hosted its third Show N’ Shine in Amherst on Saturday bringing out vehicles of all makes and models.
-
What pet owners need to know before heading into the summer
Warm weather is beginning to become the norm around the region, but heat and sun can also bring health concerns for our pets.
London
-
Wortley Pride festival continues on despite protests and messages of hate
The third annual Wortley Pride festival held Saturday has tripled in size this year according to founder and president Kathy Bell, but messages of hate continue to threatened the event before it even began.
-
London, Ont.'s Jenna Tunks sets OFSAA novice girls discuss record
Four of the six possible all-time OFSAA discus records now belong to the Tunks family, after youngest daughter Jenna broke the previous mark by nearly four metres Saturday.
-
St. Thomas teen assaults stranger at festival: STPS
St. Thomas police say a teenager assaulted a stranger Friday evening at a local festival.
Kitchener
-
Family of Joshua Tarnue still seeking answers following alleged killer’s arrest
Joshua Tarnue’s family is hoping they’ll finally find out the reason why he was murdered in 2023.
-
New cricket ground opens in Kitchener as popularity of sport grows rapidly
The City of Kitchener is opening a new cricket ground at Kiwanis Park to help meet the demand for the growing sport.
-
World-renowned giraffe researcher's work on display at THEMUSEUM exhibit
A new exhibit at THEMUSEUM is showcasing the work of a local, groundbreaking giraffe researcher.
Northern Ontario
-
A freighter ship in Lake Superior collided with something underwater, U.S. Coast Guards says
A freighter in Lake Superior hit something underwater on Saturday and started taking on water, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
-
Timmins mobile home owners being forced to move, but have nowhere to go
The tenants have until Nov. 30 to leave and were told that if they don’t, the trailers will either be sent to a storage yard and or they’ll be dismantled and scrapped.
-
Woman dies after collision with Northern Ont. police boat early Friday morning
A 49-year-old woman was seriously injured Friday morning when a boat she was riding in collided with a boat being driven by Ontario Provincial Police in Sudbury.
N.L.
-
N.L. launching disability benefit to top up federal program and create basic income
The government of Newfoundland and Labrador is launching a disability benefit that will top up the federal government's recently announced aid program.
-
Newfoundland is being sieged by heavy fog, and travellers are paying the price
A thick and heavy fog has been laying siege to the skies over St. John’s, and drawing a heavy toll from some airplane passengers who’ve seen their travel plans pummelled with no end in sight.
-
N.L. becomes latest province to eye stricter tobacco regulations
Newfoundland and Labrador has floated an eyebrow-raising trial balloon in a bid to further the public health fight against tobacco and nicotine.