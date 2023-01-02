BC Parks prepares to roll out campsite reservations in 4-month window

Elk Falls Provincial Park is located two kilometres from Campbell River, B.C. (BC Parks website) Elk Falls Provincial Park is located two kilometres from Campbell River, B.C. (BC Parks website)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Moscow says Ukrainian rocket strike kills 63 Russian troops

Ukrainian forces fired rockets at a facility in the eastern Donetsk region where Russian soldiers were stationed, killing 63 of them, Russia's defence ministry said Monday, in one of the deadliest attacks on the Kremlin's forces since the war began more than 10 months ago.

U.S. may execute its first openly transgender woman

Unless Missouri Gov. Mike Parson grants clemency, Amber McLaughlin, 49, will become the first openly transgender woman executed in the U.S. She is scheduled to die by injection Tuesday for killing a former girlfriend in 2003.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

  • Search for elderly Sarnia, Ont. man enters fifth day

    The search for Anthony "Tony" Robertson from Sarnia has entered its fifth day, with Sarnia police ramping up search efforts and asking the public to search their property and check security cameras for any sign of the missing 75-year-old.

  • Rainfall warning issued for London, Ont. region

    The first few days of 2023 will bring with it a lot of rain, with Environment Canada issuing a rainfall warning for the London region late Monday and into Tuesday, with rainfall amounts of between 20 to 45 mm expected.

Northern Ontario

Kitchener