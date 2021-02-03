VANCOUVER -- Canadians with a taste for Scotch whisky and $75,000 to spare will want to make their way to a Vancouver BC Liquor Store this weekend.

B.C.'s Liquor Distribution Branch has purchased a single bottle of an exceptionally rare, 31-year-old Bowmore whisky, and it's offering customers a chance to enter a drawing for a chance to pay the bottle's $74,999.99 price tag.

The Black Bowmore 31-year-old DB5 1964 whisky is a limited release that has been bottled in a special decanter made with a piston from an Aston Martin DB5 - the vehicle featured in the James Bond film Goldfinger.

The two companies - Bowmore and Aston Martin - collaborated to make just 25 bottles of the spirit that they call "a celebration of shared values and passions."

Anyone interested in purchasing the bottle can submit an entry at the BC Liquor Store at the intersection of Cambie Street and 39th Avenue from Feb. 5 to 7. The winner will be notified by email on Feb. 11 or 12, according to BC Liquor Stores.