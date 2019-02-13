A damning report blames the previous government for forcing BC Hydro to sign expensive long-term contracts with independent power producers (IPPS), which is expected to cost ratepayers more than $16 billion over 20 years.

The NDP government released the report on Wednesday evening, claiming it details how the BC Liberals had "manufactured an urgent need for power" while they did not allow the utility to produce any.

"British Columbians are paying more on their hydro bills because of the previous government's choices," said Energy Minister Michelle Mungall. "Professional staff within government and BC Hydro warned them against that course of action, but that government refused to listen."

Mungall commissioned the independent report and asked consultant Ken Davidson to examine factors that influenced BC Hydro's purchases from IPPS.

The report found those hydro contracts will now cost an average residential customer an extra $4,000 over the next 20 years, which is about $200 annually.

"B.C. didn't benefit. BC Hydro customers didn't benefit. A small number of well-placed independent power producers benefited, and customers were stuck with a 40-year payment plan," Mungall said.

BC Liberals fire back

The Opposition's BC Hydro critic said the province would have a "significant" shortage without the IPPs helping to supply electricity.

MLA Greg Kyollo said the NDP has also approved IPPs.

“After introducing a throne speech so devoid of ideas that NDP members had nothing to say, the government is now trying to distract from the fact they are out of gas," he said.

“The NDP promised to freeze hydro rates and have failed to do so. Now they’re looking to blame someone. The never-ending NDP blame game could cost up to 5,000 jobs, many of them First Nations workers.”

Mungall is expected to address reporters on Thursday at noon.