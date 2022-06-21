BC Ferries letting unvaccinated workers back on the job

BC Ferries letting unvaccinated workers back on the job

A BC Ferries vessel is seen in this undated image. (Shutterstock) A BC Ferries vessel is seen in this undated image. (Shutterstock)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener