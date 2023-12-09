BC Ferries cancels sailings on major routes due to storm
A winter storm that brought wind, rain and – in some places – snow to the South Coast led BC Ferries to cancel several sailings on major routes Saturday.
Two midday sailings in each direction between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay were cancelled, as were two sailings in each direction between Tsawwassen and Duke Point.
The only route between Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island that operated as scheduled Saturday was Horseshoe Bay – Departure Bay.
As of 2 p.m., BC Ferries was booking for the 5 p.m. departure from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay. The 3 p.m. sailing was full after the 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. trips were cancelled.
In the opposite direction, travellers looking to reach the mainland from Swartz Bay were being booked on the 7 p.m. ship. Both the 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. sailings were full. The 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. sailings were cancelled.
Likewise, the 3:15 departure from Tsawwassen to Duke Point was already full before 2 p.m. Saturday, with passengers being booked onto the 5:45 departure after earlier sailings at 10:15 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. were cancelled.
It was the same story in the opposite direction. The 3:15 p.m. departure from Duke Point was full, with tickets being sold for the 5:45 p.m. sailing. The 10:15 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. sailings were cancelled.
BC Ferries also cancelled several sailings between Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands, as well as between Metro Vancouver and the Gulf Islands.
All of the cancellations were described as the result of "adverse weather conditions in the Strait of Georgia," and the Crown corporation said its customer service team would be contacting travellers with bookings on cancelled sailings to discuss their options.
Those whose reservations must be cancelled will receive full refunds, according to BC Ferries.
"The safety of our passengers and crew is of primary importance to us," the company said. "We will continue to monitor this weather system and share further information as it becomes available."
Saturday's storm brought a wind warning for Greater Victoria and snowfall warnings for parts of Metro Vancouver, along with a host of special weather statements for other parts of the Island and the Lower Mainland.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Minnesota grocery store clerk dies after customer impales him with a golf club, police say
A Minneapolis store clerk died after a customer beat him and impaled him with a golf club, police said. The 66-year-old clerk was attacked Friday at the Oak Grove Grocery, a small neighborhood store in a residential area near downtown Minneapolis. A 44-year-old suspect is jailed on suspicion of murder.
B.C. Amber Alert cancelled, 2-month-old child found safe
Mounties in Surrey, B.C., say the two-month-old child who was the subject of an Amber Alert Saturday afternoon has been found safe.
Shohei Ohtani agrees to record $700 million, 10-year contract with Dodgers
Shohei Ohtani has opted to stay in southern California, and the Toronto Blue Jays have missed out on landing a generational talent.
6 dead, nearly 2 dozen injured after severe storms tear through central Tennessee
Severe storms that tore through central Tennessee killed six people Saturday and sent about two dozen to the hospital as homes and businesses were damaged in multiple cities.
A pregnant Texas woman asked a court for permission to get an abortion, despite a ban. What's next?
Kate Cox, a mother of two in Texas, became pregnant again in August but soon after learned devastating news: Her baby has a fatal condition and is likely to either be stillborn or die shortly after birth.
Every phone call is a goodbye, says Vancouver resident with family in Gaza
Omar Mansour says every phone call with his family in the Gaza Strip might be the last.
Mideast ministers in Ottawa to discuss Israel-Hamas war with Joly, Trudeau
A group of foreign ministers from the Palestinian Authority, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye are in Ottawa today for a quietly planned meeting with Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly to discuss attempts to end the Israel-Hamas war.
Ibrahim Ali found guilty of killing 13-year-old girl in B.C.
A jury has found Ibrahim Ali guilty of killing a 13-year-old girl whose body was found in a Burnaby, B.C., park in 2017.
Nuclear fission may play key role in the creation of heavy elements when neutron stars collide: study
New scientific models are suggesting that nuclear fission may play a key role in the creation of heavy elements in the universe—which, if true, would be the first example of nuclear fission occurring in space.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria considering new rules as tonnes of property seized from encampments
As the sun rises on Pandora Avenue in Victoria, bylaw officers walk the street, announcing their presence to people who are asleep in their tents.
-
B.C. storm brings wind and snowfall warnings, plus dozens of advisories
A winter storm brought a wind warning to B.C.'s capital and snowfall warnings for parts of its largest metro area Saturday.
-
B.C. Amber Alert cancelled, 2-month-old child found safe
Mounties in Surrey, B.C., say the two-month-old child who was the subject of an Amber Alert Saturday afternoon has been found safe.
Calgary
-
Calgary Jewish and Palestinian leaders encouraging peace over holidays
On the second day of Hanukkah, Temple B’Nai Tikvah marked it by going green, lighting a menorah using its array of solar panels.
-
Calgary small businesses make push to shop local in Kensington & Marda Loop districts
With just over two weeks to go until Christmas, Calgary small business owners are hopeful to cash in on much-needed sales to stay afloat.
-
Calgary police launch holiday season checkstop campaign Friday night
Calgary police launched their holiday checkstop campaign Friday night.
Edmonton
-
Family of woman killed by police says her death was "unnecessary"
Saturday, the woman's parents said their daughter's death was the result of "a complete mishandling of the tools available to law enforcement in the application of dealing with mental health issues."
-
New home improvement classes give students DIY confidence
A new business is hoping to empower Edmonton homeowners through the art of do-it-yourself.
-
Bouchard's three-point performance keeps Oilers streaking with 4-3 victory over Wild
Evan Bouchard has been red hot from the blue line for the Edmonton Oilers of late.
Toronto
-
Shohei Ohtani agrees to record $700 million, 10-year contract with Dodgers
Shohei Ohtani has opted to stay in southern California, and the Toronto Blue Jays have missed out on landing a generational talent.
-
Shark Tank’s Robert Herjavec responds to Shohei Ohtani plane drama
Three-time all-star Shohei Ohtani’s dramatic plane tracking saga left one Canadian amused – Shark Tank and Dragons' Den investor Robert Herjavec.
-
Driver sought after officer dragged during traffic stop in downtown Toronto
Toronto police are searching for a driver after an officer was injured when he was dragged during a traffic stop in the downtown core on Friday.
Montreal
-
Bill 15: Quebec health reform passes after gov't invokes closure
After sitting through the night, early Saturday morning, members of the Quebec legislature finally passed Bill 15 to reform the health-care network, voting 75 to 27.
-
West Island naturopath fined $120,000 for recidivist 'illegal' practice
A Pointe-Claire naturopath has been ordered by the courts to pay $125,000 in fines for the illegal practice of medicine and for leading people to believe that he was authorized to perform acts reserved for members of the Quebec College of Physicians.
-
Tuition fees: Quebec's English-language universities submit new proposal
Quebec's English-language universities have made what they call an 'improved' proposal to the Legault government regarding tuition fee increases for new international students and students from other Canadian provinces.
Winnipeg
-
‘We really need to support those people’: Market makers ask Winnipeggers to shop local
With inflation still high and the cost of living skyrocketing, some vendors at craft and Christmas bazaars are struggling to market their markets. This is prompting many small businesses in Manitoba to make a plea to purchase locally.
-
'Where there's a will': Peg City Kindness Crew strives to fulfill overwhelming hamper demand
A newly-created non-profit group is attempting to give out three times more holiday hampers this year, as the high cost of living leaves many Manitobans struggling this holiday season.
-
'Different ways they can support': Dream Book gives Manitobans the chance to make kids' dreams come true
The Dream Factory has launched its annual holiday campaign, offering Manitobans the chance to sponsor a dream for a child facing a life-threatening illness.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon man in custody following domestic violence assault, collision with police cruiser
A Saskatoon man is in custody following a domestic violence assault and collision with a police cruiser in the early hours of Saturday.
-
Saskatoon youth use lived experience to help design new group home
A young woman has used her lived experience to help design Saskatoon’s second mental health group home.
-
Saskatoon projects $13M in surpluses, could the money go to taxpayers?
After lengthy budget talks last week, where city councillors spent nearly 30 hours searching for savings, there's a new twist.
Regina
-
Two people dead following house fire in Regina, crews investigating
The Regina Police Service (RPS), along with Regina Fire and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating after two people died in a house fire in Regina.
-
Fire crews in Kamsack battle late night fire
Fire crews in Kamsack battled a fire late Friday night at a local hotel and liquor store.
-
5 heated highlights from Saskatchewan's fall legislative sesson
Sparring over ideological differences is a key fixture of any parliamentary democracy. However, some moments in the fall session seemed especially tense in Saskatchewan’s legislative chambers.
Atlantic
-
Tent fire at Grand Parade leaves volunteers calling the situation emergency
An early morning fire has shaken the homeless encampment at Grand Parade in downtown Halifax.
-
3 dead, 3 injured after collision in P.E.I.
The Queens District RCMP has arrested a 20-year-old man after a fatal collision in P.E.I. left three people dead and three others seriously injured.
-
'The whole house shakes': Moncton residents fed up with noise, odour from AIM facility
The New Brunswick government has given the American Iron and Metal Company (AIM) a deadline of December 22 to offer a response to the release of a task force review into a massive scrapyard fire that happened in Saint John this September.
London
-
Two people injured in hit-and-run, suspect arrested
A London, Ont. man is facing charges in relation to a hit-and-run investigation.
-
'Everyone deserves something under the tree': London Jr. Mustangs Hockey host toy drive
One by one, London Jr. Mustangs’ hockey players dropped off presents for those in need this holiday season.
-
Attempted murder charge laid after police in Grey County find 'unresponsive infant'
One person is facing criminal charges in connection to an alleged attempted murder investigation at a home in Grey Highlands.
Northern Ontario
-
Another driver charged with stunt driving on Hwy. 11
A driver is accused of travelling more than 70km/h over the speed limit on Highway 11 on Friday, provincial police say.
-
Shohei Ohtani agrees to record $700 million, 10-year contract with Dodgers
Shohei Ohtani has opted to stay in southern California, and the Toronto Blue Jays have missed out on landing a generational talent.
-
Commercial vehicle driver from Quebec driving impaired on Hwy. 11, police say
A 65-year-old driver from L'Île-Cadieux, Que. is facing multiple charges following an incident on Highway 11 Wednesday evening.
Kitchener
-
Police release new photos after multiple shots fired into Kitchener crowd
Police are investigating a shooting in a Kitchener neighbourhood that sent one person to hospital.
-
Truck hits LRT train in Waterloo
A truck hit an ION train on Saturday morning, shutting down a Waterloo street.
-
Going green for Christmas: Cambridge, Ont. tree farm making compostable cotton netting
A Christmas tree farm in Cambridge, Ont. has developed a new type of netting that’s better for the environment.