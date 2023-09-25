Vancouver

BC Ferries cancels sailings due to 'adverse weather'

(BC Ferries/YouTube) (BC Ferries/YouTube)

Four sailings between Metro Vancouver and Victoria were cancelled Monday morning due to "adverse weather conditions," according to BC Ferries.

The 8 a.m. and noon sailings out of Tsawwassen have been called off as have the 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. departures from of Swartz Bay.

The cancellations come as the South Coast braces for a fall storm that is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rainfall.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News