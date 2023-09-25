BC Ferries cancels sailings due to 'adverse weather'

Four sailings between Metro Vancouver and Victoria were cancelled Monday morning due to "adverse weather conditions," according to BC Ferries.

The 8 a.m. and noon sailings out of Tsawwassen have been called off as have the 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. departures from of Swartz Bay.

The cancellations come as the South Coast braces for a fall storm that is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rainfall.