BC Ferries cancels multiple major sailings due to incoming wind storm

Vancouver -

Ahead of a massive wind storm, BC Ferries is cancelling multiple sailings scheduled for Monday on several of its major routes.

It cited travel safety concerns due to “anticipated adverse weather conditions, (and) high winds” as the cause for the canceled sailings.

Anyone who’s made a reservation and paid ahead of time for a cancelled sailing will be refunded, said BC Ferries.

“Customers with bookings will have their bookings cancelled and fully refunded. Travel will revert to a standby basis,” reads the statement.

“We don’t take the decision to cancel sailings lightly, as we know customers rely on us to get to their destinations. We will resume service as soon as it is safe to do so.”

A strong storm, containing a bomb cyclone, was set to make landfall Sunday and last through Monday, bringing winds up to 100 kilometres per hour.

The following sailings, initially scheduled for Monday, Oct. 25, have been cancelled:

Queen of Alberni and Coastal Inspiration

5:15 a.m. departing Tsawwassen

5:15 a.m. departing Duke Point

7:45 a.m. departing Tsawwassen

7:45 a.m. departing Duke Point

Queen of Oak Bay and Queen of Cowichan

6:15 a.m. departing Horseshoe Bay

6:15 a.m. departing Departure Bay

8:25 a.m. departing Horseshoe Bay

8:25 a.m. departing Departure Bay

10:40 a.m. departing Horseshoe Bay

10:40 a.m. departing Departure Bay

1:00 p.m. departing Horseshoe Bay

1:00 p.m. departing Departure Bay

Coastal Celebration and Spirit of British Columbia

7:00 a.m. departing Swartz Bay

7:00 a.m. departing Tsawwassen

9:00 a.m. departing Swartz Bay

9:00 a.m. departing Tsawwassen

Salish Orca

6:15 a.m. departing Little River (Comox)

8:05 a.m. departing Westview (Powell River)

9:55 a.m. departing Little River (Comox)

11:50 a.m. departing Westview (Powell River)

BC Ferries’ service notices are available online with the most up-to-date advisories.