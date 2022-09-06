Back to school: B.C. students return to class for 1st relatively normal year since pandemic began

Students and teachers across the province are back to class Tuesday for the first day of school.

Unlike last year, masks won’t be required, but families are still being warned to be vigilant about health and safety.

It will be a short day for most students, but the first relatively normal back to school since the pandemic began.

“Wearing a mask will continue to be a personal choice, and that choice will be supported and respected. Schools will continue to have masks available for those who want to wear one,” a statement from the Health Ministry said.

Health officials are reminding families to stay home when sick and keep up to date on vaccinations.

They say this is particularly important with flu season just around the corner and as more activities return indoors, including learning.

Children aged five to 11 who have received their primary COVID-19 vaccine series are now eligible for a booster dose six months after they received their last shot.

Families will be sent an invitation to book the next dose when their child becomes eligible.

Parents of infants and young children six months and older are urged to get their kids vaccinated as soon as possible.

“The Ministry of Education and Child Care has worked with education partners to update the communicable disease guidelines for K-12 schools, based on recently updated public health guidance,” the ministry's statement said.

The province says it has invested over $166.5 million into upgrading and improving classroom ventilation since the beginning of the pandemic.

This was a shortcoming that faced harsh criticism from teachers and school staff during the height of the virus.

Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside is scheduled to provide an update on back-to-school road safety later Tuesday morning.