A four-month-old baby was injured after a pickup truck plowed into the basement of a home in Surrey, B.C. Wednesday night.

The baby was sleeping in the back of the Alexandria Crescent home when the pickup crashed through a fence and slammed into the property, leaving the child pinned down inside.

The homeowner told CTV News he was turning in for the night when he heard a loud bang followed by the sound of the baby crying.

"Luckily she's alive, she's safe," Satinder Manj said.

Firefighters worked frantically to free the baby, using a chainsaw and sledgehammers to open up a hole in the side of the house.

The extent of the child's injuries hasn't been confirmed, but Surrey RCMP said the child was taken to hospital for treatment.

The 57-year-old pickup driver was taken into police custody as Surrey Traffic Services, the RCMP's Criminal Collision Investigation Team and the Integrated Collision Analyst and Reconstruction Services work to determine what happened.

It's unclear whether the driver is facing potential charges.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 if they wish to remain anonymous.