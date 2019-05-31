

A baby boy was rushed to hospital Friday afternoon after falling from a home on East Vancouver.

Authorities believe the infant fell from a second-storey window in a home near East 11 Avenue and Clark Drive at about 2:45 p.m.

Police say they believe he is nine months old, and that the fall appears to have been an accident.

Officials say the child was taken by ambulance to BC Children's Hospital.

The boy's grandparents tell CTV News Vancouver that he was conscious and able to recognize them when he was taken to hospital.

They're optimistic that he will be OK.

He is currently being assessed at BC Children's Hospital.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Angela Jung in East Vancouver