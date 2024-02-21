B.C. youth struggling with mental health and overall well-being, survey finds
A comprehensive look at the overall health and well-being of youth in British Columbia paints a troubling picture of post-pandemic life for young people.
According to the results of a province-wide survey, many youth feel stressed and overwhelmed, and are more likely to engage in risky behaviour.
Nearly 38,500 teens from 59 different school districts took part in the 2023 B.C. Adolescent Health Survey, which was conducted by the McCreary Centre Society.
"We're also seeing young people report having fewer friends, feeling less connected to school, less connected to community and being less engaged, for the most part, in some of their extra-curricular activities,” said Dr. Annie Smith, executive director of the team behind the survey. “I think that they're all really connected and linked to the pandemic."
Forty-one per cent of participants rated their mental health as poor or fair – compared with 60 per cent who said it was good or excellent.
Thoughts of suicide appear prevalent among B.C. teens, with 18 per cent saying they have seriously considered it and five per cent admitting to attempting to take their own lives in the last year.
One in four youth report always or often feeling lonely and 24 per cent of teens surveyed said they had cut or injured themselves intentionally within the last 12 months.
"We also saw among that, for the majority of those young people, it's not a one off,” Smith said. “They're doing it on multiple occasions. So, it's obviously a way of managing whatever is going on in their life."
The survey also showed substance use among teens down but those who do use are more likely to start at an early age.
And fewer teens are having sex, but those who do are less likely to use condoms or other forms of contraception.
Six per cent of the youth who took part identify as Indigenous, a group that has typically had higher negative responses in the survey which can often be linked to intergenerational trauma.
Talon Nadeau, who grew up in East Vancouver but traces his roots to the Piapot First Nation in Saskatchewan, wants to break that cycle.
The 20-year-old rapper is one of several youth who performed in a music video to coincide with the release of the survey results.
His rhymes are based on his personal experience and the struggles he has witnessed his peers go through.
“I didn’t know my dad growing up. You know my mom’s a fighter,” Nadeau said. “She’s a Sixties Scoop survivor so I get a lot of strength from her.”
Now that the data is available, other teams from McCreary Centre Society will comb through it to highlight issues that may be more prevalent among Indigenous youth and those who have spent time in the care of the Ministry of Children and Family Development.
Smith hopes health authorities, school districts and a variety of ministries within the provincial government will be able to use the results to improve overall health for young people in B.C.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
1 person killed after crane's load comes crashing down at Vancouver construction site
One person died Wednesday afternoon after the load a crane was carrying came crashing down at a Vancouver construction site, according to officials.
Montreal woman first in the world to receive promising new breast cancer treatment
A Montreal woman is the first person in the world to undergo a new treatment combination for triple-negative breast cancer.
Trend Line Poilievre's support continues to rise as fewer think Trudeau should be leader, new Nanos surveys find
The federal Conservatives have increased their support as the party Canadians would vote for and the Liberals are at a statistical tie with the New Democrats, according to the latest Nanos Research tracking.
'Big loss': Fear and sadness grips Ghanaian community, high school students after Toronto bus shootings
Several communities are grieving and living in fear after back-to-back shootings last week in northwest Toronto, with those connected to the victims still reeling with shock.
Canada summons Russian ambassador in protest of Alexei Navalny's death
Canada has summoned the Kremlin's ambassador in Ottawa for a lambasting over the reported death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny while in Russian custody, Global Affairs Canada says.
Would-be social media star from the Sault charged with murder in L.A.
A man from Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., who documented his travels across the U.S. on social media, is in jail in Los Angeles, Calif., and charged with murder, CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca has confirmed.
Canadian Soccer Players' Association files $40M lawsuit against Canada Soccer board members: TSN
A $40-million lawsuit has been filed by the Canadian Soccer Players' Association (CSPA), the union representing players on the women's senior national team, against 15 current and former Canada Soccer board members, TSN reports.
Former Ont. nuclear plant worker charged in leak of 'safeguarded' information
A former employee of the Ontario Power Generation has been arrested and charged after allegedly leaking 'safeguarded' information to a foreign entity or terrorist group.
ArriveCan technical issues violated Charter rights, alleges new class-action application
ArriveCan's 'arbitrary, inaccurate, incorrect and unreliable results' interfered with Canadians' Charter rights, a class-action application alleges.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. has longest walk-in doctor wait times in Canada, report finds
If you are without a family doctor in the capital region, it is no secret that accessing a walk-in clinic can be a challenge. A new report is now showing just how bad it has gotten.
-
Stowaway chicken gets adopted after journey across Vancouver Island
After a 150-kilometre drive from Campbell River to Nanaimo, the workers aboard a recycling truck were shocked to find a surprise stowaway had hitched a ride with them.
-
B.C. budget deficit to rise without cuts to people or services, finance minister says
British Columbia Finance Minister Katrine Conroy says the province should prepare for a fiscal deficit in the upcoming budget — but there won't be cuts that result in a "deficit of services".
Calgary
-
Man seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash on Stoney Trail
Part of Stoney Trail was closed on Wednesday night due to a multi-vehicle crash.
-
Driver killed in crash with CTrain on Memorial Drive: police
Calgary police say one person was killed after a crash between a sedan and a CTrain on Wednesday.
-
Smith vows no spending cuts, reinvigorated Heritage Fund in TV address ahead of budget
Alberta's premier told residents in a televised address Wednesday evening the province will not need to cut spending in its upcoming annual budget despite lower-than-anticipated revenues from oil and gas, and that her government intends to reinvigorate the Alberta Heritage Fund as a way to safeguard the province from earnings shortfalls.
Edmonton
-
Smith vows no spending cuts, reinvigorated Heritage Fund in TV address ahead of budget
Alberta's premier told residents in a televised address Wednesday evening the province will not need to cut spending in its upcoming annual budget despite lower-than-anticipated revenues from oil and gas, and that her government intends to reinvigorate the Alberta Heritage Fund as a way to safeguard the province from earnings shortfalls.
-
Security guard dead after fight in downtown Edmonton parkade: police
A security guard is dead after an altercation in an Edmonton parkade, the Edmonton Police Service has confirmed.
-
Historic Jasper Park Lodge hosts reality TV lovebirds in The Bachelor
Alberta's Rocky Mountains are about to get 90 minutes of reality television fame.
Toronto
-
'Big loss': Fear and sadness grips Ghanaian community, high school students after Toronto bus shootings
Several communities are grieving and living in fear after back-to-back shootings last week in northwest Toronto, with those connected to the victims still reeling with shock.
-
Toronto police officer docked week's pay over 'range' of inappropriate remarks
A Toronto police officer has been docked a week’s pay after he was found to have made a number of derogatory remarks to colleagues and civilians.
-
2-year-old girl and woman missing, police concerned for child
Toronto police are looking for a missing woman and two-year-old child last seen Wednesday evening at 7:30 p.m. in the Albion Road and Highway 27 area.
Montreal
-
Montreal woman first in the world to receive promising new breast cancer treatment
A Montreal woman is the first person in the world to undergo a new treatment combination for triple-negative breast cancer.
-
Police make 9 arrests, seize 21 stolen vehicles from Montreal area
On the same day the federal government announced millions of dollars in the fight against car theft, police said they dealt a 'heavy blow' to a stolen vehicle export network in Montreal.
-
Can Quebec lure more nurses back into the public system after going private?
Quebec is trying to bring nurses who went into private health care back into the public system. The province reached an agreement with the CSN union to allow nurses to maintain some seniority but many say that does little to deal with why they left in the first place.
Winnipeg
-
Province now investigating Winnipeg pipe leak, thousands told to cut water use
A sewage saga continues in Winnipeg, as 90,000 residents are being asked to cut down on their water use while the city battles a pipe leak that has spewed over 200-million-litres of untreated sewage into the Red River.
-
Investigation underway after person found dead in Glenwood home fire
A person has died after a fire broke out at a home in Winnipeg’s Glenwood area.
-
Manitoba second youngest province, Millennials making up largest portion of population: new data
Millennials are now the largest generation by population in Manitoba and the province as a whole is the second-youngest in Canada, according to new data.
Saskatoon
-
'State of shock': Sask. teachers detail violent classroom incidents
Chairs thrown across the classroom, destroyed equipment and violent outbursts from students are just some of the working realities for Saskatchewan teachers.
-
Greg Fertuck says he won't take the stand in his murder trial
The end is near for a first-degree murder trial spanning more than two years.
-
Sask. seniors feeling pinch of inflation
With increasing cost of living, seniors are finding they have to stretch their finances more than expected.
Regina
-
Sask. judge says White City teen enacted 'pornographic' fantasy in sexual assault
A White City, Sask. teen recently convicted of sexual assault and assault by choking was enacting a pornographic fantasy, according to the judge presiding over the case.
-
Sask. manufacturers say funding for workplace safety programs cut off
Saskatchewan manufacturers say funding for workplace safety programs has been cut off by the Workers’ Compensation Board (WCB). The Manufacturers’ Safety Group believes it’s in retribution for not fully cooperating with a WCB audit.
-
Sask. government says it is now recognized as province's singular natural gas distributor
The Saskatchewan government has confirmed it is now being recognized as the individual supplier of natural gas by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) as it continues to contemplate whether to remit carbon tax for January.
Atlantic
-
Irving Shipbuilding confirms name of employee who died at Halifax shipyard
Irving Shipbuilding has confirmed the name of the employee who died while working at the company’s Halifax shipyard Monday.
-
Man in custody after Saint John police officer stabbed
One man is in custody and a police officer was sent to hospital after a disturbing incident in Saint John Wednesday night.
-
Halifax homelessness director says he's aware of rat problems at Victoria Park encampment
A recent rodent problem at a Halifax tent encampment is part of the reason why the city will close some of the city's encampments on Monday.
London
-
London, Ont. man sentenced for his part in shooting death
A London courtroom heard that Levi Brown was hanging out with three others in a south end apartment building off Baseline Road West when he was shot to death in March of last year.
-
London, Ont. IKEA Canada 'plan and order point' store is on the move
While it won’t contain its world famous Swedish meatballs, an IKEA 'plan and order point' that previously operated at Masonville Mall is on the move to a new location, the company announced Wednesday.
-
Accessible trail improvements on a path to approval despite neighbourhood resistance
Longstanding opposition to improving a trail that enters an expensive neighbourhood in northwest London, Ont. may have met its match— provincial accessibility laws.
Northern Ontario
-
Would-be social media star from the Sault charged with murder in L.A.
A man from Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., who documented his travels across the U.S. on social media, is in jail in Los Angeles, Calif., and charged with murder, CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca has confirmed.
-
Sudbury city councillor Gerry Montpellier has died, city announces
Ward 3 Coun. Gerry Montpellier has died, Greater Sudbury announced in a news release Wednesday evening.
-
Vagnini died of ‘medical causes,’ foul play ruled out
A post-mortem revealed that Sudbury politician Michael Vagnini died of “medical causes,” Greater Sudbury Police said Wednesday.
Kitchener
-
Little pantry, big problem: Dispute between city and homeowner heads towards March deadline
A little free pantry has turned into a big headache in the City of Cambridge.
-
Police response to mental health calls back in spotlight after Kitchener shooting
A 31-year-old was fatally shot by police on Monday in Kitchener, nearly a decade after 20-year-old man was shot and killed by a police officer on the same street.
-
Waterloo drivers are going slightly slower, new report says
Drivers in the City of Waterloo have slowed down slightly, but not by a lot, according to a new report.